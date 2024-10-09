‘Climate change is the new Covid,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, who spent her day looking at boats instead of doing something about it

It sometimes feels like the maniacs at the forefront of the far-right MAGA movement are working to outpace each other’s stupidity, and if it’s a race, Marjorie Taylor Greene is in the lead.

The morally and intellectually bankrupt Georgia Representative has always been known for her empty-headed approach to politics, but her latest tangent puts even “Jewish space lasers” to shame. Its been well-documented that this overcooked slab of jerky thinks the government can control the weather (it can’t) but she’s now comparing the concept of climate change to a deadly virus, proving once and for all that when her peers sink to new depths, Marge is more than willing to match them, and then go ten feet lower.

“Climate change is the new Covid,” Greene proclaimed in an X post that, from anyone else, would seem satirical. “Ask your government if the weather is manipulated or controlled. Did you ever give permission to them to do it? Are you paying for it? Of course you are…”

Climate change is the new Covid.



Ask your government if the weather is manipulated or controlled.



Did you ever give permission to them to do it?



Are you paying for it?



Of course you are.. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 7, 2024

The entire tweet is too far removed from reality to digest all at once, so I think it’s best to approach Greene’s latest meltdown piece-by-piece. First, the COVID comparison: It seems Greene is alleging that both the virus and climate change as a whole are man-made, and by the U.S. government, no less. It’s a weird stance to take, considering how long climate change has been an acknowledged threat by governments around the world, but it checks out for America’s official crazy conspiracy lady.

She settles deep into the mania with her next allegation, which urges Americans to inquire after our government’s manipulation of weather. It’s weird and utterly absurd to claim the U.S. government would create a devastating storm to ravage its own coasts and cull its own citizens, but it goes far deeper than that. It’s as if Greene forgets that countries outside the U.S. exist. Mexico isn’t a fabrication by the government either, and it’s getting ravaged by Hurricane Milton, even as that “fabricated” climate change also devastates countries around the world.

If climate change were a U.S. government-created and controlled phenomenon, it would absolutely, 1000% be used as a weapon. What’s more American than that? So it would be directed at our enemies, not out own shores, and certainly not at countries that have nothing (positive or negative) to do with the states. Why, then, was Southern Africa ravaged by Cyclone Idai in 2019? Why were Australian communities burned to a crisp in 2020? Why are crops drying out in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua, due to catastrophically low moisture?

It’s not surprising to find holes in an argument crafted by the House of Representative’s own cartoon villain, but this particular tirade holds literally no water. Especially as Greene alleges that American citizens are paying the tab for the weaponization of climate change, a claim so preposterous it might warrant a wellfare check. Genuinely, did Marge suffer a fever recently? Are we sure it didn’t get out of control and accidentally bake her final remaining braincells, leaving her with nothing but an empty skull and rambling imagination?

Through all of the crazy accusations and very real climate disasters, Greene’s wild pontification is made all the more insulting when she’s too busy campaigning and staring at boats to do anything more than waffle on. The 50-year-old recently made a trip to visit the Georgia Ports Authority in Georgia’s Port of Savannah, and her social medias were quickly inundated with random facts and figures about the economic worth of the port.

I just met with the Georgia Ports Authority at the Port of Savannah.



The Port of Savannah is a massive economic powerhouse in Georgia, generating $171 billion in sales per year and providing 609K jobs statewide. pic.twitter.com/qtVP4uM0Ih — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 8, 2024

All this while she discusses climate change and, in particular, the hurricanes threatening human lives with a breathless, demented zeal. But does she do anything to help? Does she even take the time to deliver vital information about evacuation or the threats of these climate disasters? Of course not. Because, even though she’s part of the government that’s supposedly whipping up climate change in a massive amoral kitchen, Greene doesn’t help people. She scares people. It’s her only trick, and good god is it getting old.

