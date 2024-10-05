‘She voted against aid for FEMA’: Let’s take a moment to meet the man who wants to put Marjorie Taylor Greene out of office for good, shall we?

Marjorie Taylor Greene latest political strategy to ensure her reelection is convincing voters Democrats control the weather. Sadly for the MAGA muscle mommy, her opponent in the urns is actually competent and rational. But who is Shawn Harris?

As the Republican representative from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, Greene is known for her incendiary remarks and far-right views. As for her influence on the well-being of the citizens who elected her to the office? Well, when she’s not too busy praising Donald Trump on social media, she actually works against the people’s interests. Yet, she expects to be re-elected in the upcoming elections.

Enter Shawn Harris. A retired Army Brigadier General with 40 years of military service under his belt, Harris has traded in his uniform for the life of a cattleman in Rockmart, Georgia. But don’t let the pastoral image fool you – this rancher is ready to rustle up some serious political change. Harris’s campaign has been gaining traction, not just among Democrats, but also with moderate Republicans and independents who find themselves disillusioned with Greene’s theatrical brand of politics. His approach? A laser focus on local issues and a promise to deliver tangible results for the district – a stark contrast to Greene’s national headline-grabbing antics.

My opponent Marjorie Taylor Greene is now openly implying that Democrats caused the storm that devastated parts of the south in order to improve their chances on Election Day.



To make things worse she voted against aid for FEMA that could help people recover.



We must beat her. pic.twitter.com/bSm1Q0jFEI — Shawn Harris for Congress (@ShawnForGeorgia) October 4, 2024

While Greene has been busy blowing up electric cars with .50 caliber rifles (no, really, that happened), Harris has been hitting the pavement, visiting small communities and listening to voters’ concerns. His campaign strategy is refreshingly old-school: show up, listen, and offer practical solutions.

Plus, when it comes to speaking about her opponent, Harris shows the kind of decorum we need in the political game. He could step down to Greene’s level and just use her many – many! – problematic stances and straight-up lies to attack her character. Instead, he prefers to question her efficiency in office. “Marjorie Taylor Greene, I would never say anything negative about her, but what I will say is, what has Marjorie Taylor Greene done for you?” Harris asks voters. It’s a simple question that cuts to the heart of representative democracy – and one that Greene might find uncomfortable to answer.

The contrast between the two candidates couldn’t be starker. While Greene has been busy picking fights with her own party and screaming about impeaching everyone under the sun, Harris is talking about expanding access to healthcare, bringing quality jobs to the district, and even dreaming big about attracting the space industry to create opportunities for everyone from Ph.D. holders to GED graduates.

But perhaps the most telling difference between the two candidates came in the wake of Hurricane Helene. While Greene was spotted at a football game with Donald Trump during the storm, Harris was calling out her hypocrisy for begging for federal aid after voting against funding for FEMA. In short, Harris is hitting Greene where it hurts: her delusions. The MAGA paladin wants to convince people she’s on their side, but anyone with two neurons to spare can call on her half-baked lies.

It’s this kind of no-nonsense, fact-based approach that’s winning Harris supporters across the political spectrum. Because let’s face it, folks – when your representative is more concerned with conspiracy theories about weather manipulation than actually helping storm victims, it might be time for a change.

