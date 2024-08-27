You know what, I’m just going to say it: Marjorie Taylor Greene scares me. The unhinged Rep. from Georgia could honestly be a comic-book villain and that’s summed up no more perfectly than in an old video shared by the politician.

Recommended Videos

The topic of age in relation to a politician’s ability to serve their country has come up plenty of times this year — Joe Biden was targeted because of his age, and now Donald Trump is receiving the same treatment. However, I think we first and foremost need to address the mental stability of those in positions of power. There are plenty of characters, particularly on the MAGA side, whose unhinged behavior really makes me question whether they should be in politics at all.

Nobody exemplifies my point better than our favorite MAGA lunatic, Marjorie Taylor Greene. In a throwback video from 2021 posted to X, we see Marge harping on about Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as pointing out other policies and decisions relating to the conflict in Afghanistan, which many have criticized. Of course, it was Trump who made the initial deal that would see troops pulled out of the country, but she fails to mention that. She also calls for Biden to be impeached because, aside from playing with guns, calling for people to be impeached is her second favorite thing to do.

Hey, free gun for a lucky patriot

Throwback to 3 years ago where Kamala Harris proudly claimed she was the "last person in the room" when they oversaw the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan.



I’ll be doing another gun giveaway soon. And it’ll be one she will want banned should she get elected! pic.twitter.com/Fo1n6Mk0Ru — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 27, 2024

Oh, and she also mentions that she’s giving away a free gun. Not just any ol’ gun — a .50-caliber rifle, the type of firearm Democrats attempted to ban earlier this year. The video shows Greene pointing the oversized weapon at a car with the word “socialism” printed on the side. She takes a shot and the car explodes in spectacular fashion. Very subtle.

Honestly, this whole video is completely mental. If I didn’t already know who MTG was and saw this for the first time, I would assume it was a parody of an awful action movie or some kind of satirical video. This looks like something you’d see on The Boys, which is probably why the show’s creators decided to create a ridiculously delusional Supe version of Marjorie in season 4.

Also, what possible reason could an individual have for needing a weapon like a .50-caliber rifle? The common argument in favor of gun ownership is the tired “self-defense” point, but I can’t imagine a real-life scenario where an ordinary American citizen would possibly need a rifle capable of completely obliterating a car in the name of self-defense. Are these people expecting the Decepticons to roll up to their house one day? Somebody help me out here, I’m genuinely baffled why everyday citizens can purchase a gun like this.

Most of the responses to the video straight-up told Marge this is why she’s not taken seriously, and we have to agree.

Ever wonder why she's running for President and people don't take you seriously…



Well this ad pretty much says it all. — Mike (@MikeRunsMiles) August 27, 2024

Another comment noted how weird, but vaguely threatening, Greene’s video is.

Imagine a Democratic candidate posting a video talking about specific people from the other party while straddling a giant rifle with a scope, sniper-style. MAGAs would go ape 💩 — Felonius J. Trump 🍊 🤡 (@DrainTheTrumps) August 27, 2024

Regardless, Marge shared the old video along with another announcement saying she would be doing another gun giveaway. “And it’ll be one [Kamala] will want banned should she get elected!” So there you go, if you’re planning to wage war on Thanos anytime soon, now’s your chance to get your hands on a free gun capable of doing some real damage.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy