‘Too old to be chief executive of anything’: Elon Musk’s words about Donald Trump have aged about as well as he has

If you’ve visited Elon Musk’s X profile recently, you won’t have too much trouble finding support for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election, while also slamming the Democratic Party. Well, this wasn’t the case two years ago.

Musk is currently seen as a Trump supporter, often blasting pejorative comments towards Biden and Harris, while praising the 45th President of the United States and the Republican Party. But, not too long ago, even just back in 2022, Musk was against Trump, pointing out his age.

Some tweets age like a fine wine, but apparently, politicians don’t. Many Republicans made fun of the current President for being too old to be in the Oval Office, including Musk. Now Biden is history, but it turns out, that Musk had the same issue with Trump a few years back.

Musk used to disapprove of Trump running for office in 2022

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk suggested on X on July 12, 2022. When other users started a discussion with the now-owner of the platform, he specifically pointed out Trump’s age by the end of his presidency. Although to be fair, he also believed Ron DeSantis, who’s turning 46 this year, would be a perfect candidate for the 2024 election.

Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.



If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

If there ever was an appropriate time to use memes from The Office, it’s now. “How the turn tables,” the hardcore fans of the show could have said, especially after Musk announced his support of Trump on July 14, shortly after an assassination attempt was made on the former President of the United States. “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk wrote on X.

The X owner is now reportedly giving Trump millions each month

Musk then apparently put his money where his mouth is. It was reported last week that Elon Musk is spending around $45 million a month on Donald Trump’s America PAC, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Is he paying him half a million for each year Trump has, or is there another gimmick to it? Maybe he was convinced it’s not too bad to endorse a 78-year-old Presidential candidate in exchange for massive tax cuts. “He posted this tweet 2 years ago, before Trump promised other billionaires new tax cuts. Now billionaires like Elon are trying to buy these elections with huge donations to Trump,” one of them wrote.

Trump is expected to cut taxes for billionaires like Musk. Screengrab via Donald J Trump/YouTube

Of course, the owner of X has denied these allegations when he was recently a guest on Jordan Peterson’s podcast. “What’s been reported in the media is simply not true. I’m not donating $45 million a month to Trump,” Musk said.

In the end, there’s more than likely tons of money involved, and when there’s no shortage of money, common sense and morals lose their place behind the steering wheel. Especially in politics.

