‘Donald Trump is a vitriolic narcisisst’: Barbra Streisand breaks down what separates Joe Biden from a man focused solely on ‘revenge and retribution’

Like many celebrities with good hearts and common sense, Barbra Streisand isn’t fond of Donald Trump. The legendary actress and singer has never been shy about making this clear on her social media profiles.

On July 24, 2024, Streisand took to X to write a straight-to-the-point post about what makes the tangerine terror different from outgoing president Joe Biden. She wrote, “As President Biden prepares to address the nation tonight, he exemplifies the spirt of America by putting our democracy ahead of personal ambition. Biden is also a gentleman who displays dignity and empathy. Donald Trump is a vitriolic narcissist who focuses on revenge and retribution. Character matters.”

That pretty much covers it, Barbra.

It did, of course, elicit a mixed response from people on both sides of the American political spectrum.

How did X react to Streisand?

As President Biden prepares to address the nation tonight, he exemplifies the spirt of America by putting our democracy ahead of personal ambition.

Biden is also a gentleman who displays dignity and empathy. Donald Trump is a vitriolic narcissist who focuses on revenge and… — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 24, 2024

Triggered Trump cult members weren’t happy. In fact, the majority of responders were angry worshippers of the weird-haired dumpster fire. One wrote, “Do you actually believe the BS you type???? Holy cow!!” which prompted another to reply, “Naaaa she gets paid nicely I’m sure.” Because, of course, a hugely successful woman worth $400 million definitely needs to be paid to give an opinion on social media.

Another embarked on a nonsensical rant, whining, “You should be ashamed of yourself. You’re back in an administration and democrats who are ignoring the will of their voters and telling them their vote doesn’t matter.”

One polite young man who learned his manners from the Trump school of decorum wrote, “You must be snorting a lot of crack through that big ass nose of yours,” and another simply typed, “Trump 2024” because that’ll show Streisand who’s boss.

There was also a sea of unimaginative, repeated, dumb memes purveyed by red hat-wearing drones unable to think for themselves (seriously, the choice now looks to be between a criminal with several failed businesses, a history of despicable behavior, and the IQ of a moth, and a well-educated non-criminal whose previous job description as Attorney General was “guardian of the public interest” – what is wrong with these people who are still siding with the former?).

Thankfully, there were plenty of supportive replies from sane people, which should give sensible Americans hope that enough of them will vote against literal convicted felon Donald Trump in the coming election.

One wrote, “Perfectly said! @BarbraStreisand @JoeBiden is a refined man with dignity, high morales, and outstanding character, I respect his decision to pass the torch to his absolute equal. I look forward to his speech tonight.”

Others commented, “Yes character matters and Trump has ZERO!” and “President Biden is a brilliant politician that saved this country from a pandemic & …he has passed the torch to finish off & save democracy!! I will always be indebted to President Biden!!!”

Meanwhile, footage resurfaced of Trump appearing to have a mental breakdown at a Texas rally. Perhaps he’ll do the right thing and remove himself from the presidential race. Who are we kidding? That’s not what vitriolic narcissists do.

