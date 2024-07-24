‘Can anyone explain to me WTF this is?’: Donald Trump appears to have a disturbing mental breakdown in resurfaced Texas rally footage

We should all know by now that trying to explain Donald Trump is an impossible task. The man is an enigma, prone to having a weird moment or two at his rallies that often go viral.

Recommended Videos

One such weird moment was caught on camera and it’s hard to imagine any kind of context that could possibly explain why he’s doing what he is. The clip, which has gone viral on X, shows the presidential candidate miming the act of lifting weights, at least that’s what it looks like. Meanwhile, he is grunting and making some very weird noises. Seriously guys, this man is the actual Republican candidate who thinks he’s going to win the next election — see for yourself.

Can anyone explain to me WTF this is?👇🏾Anybody?

pic.twitter.com/IdLvbdBuem — Armand Hamouth (@AreMond2) July 23, 2024

It makes you concerned for his mental state. All this time we’ve been focusing on Joe Biden and his failing mental faculties that we’ve completely neglected the possibility that Trump could be just as bad, if not worse. What is actually going on here? It looks like he’s having a mental breakdown and perhaps that isn’t far from the truth.

One reply wondered what the crowd was thinking. I’d like to think everyone was also just as perplexed, but I suspect Trump’s supporters don’t actually listen to half the stuff that comes out of his mouth.

I have no idea. I wonder if his audience is cheering him on or looking at one another shrugging their shoulders like they don't know either. — Jennie Edwards (@JennieEdwa26562) July 23, 2024

Another reply suggested that he may have soiled his diaper. You know, I’d almost forgotten that Donald Trump wears diapers, so I’m glad someone reminded me.

Someone may want to check his diaper after that. — Patrick Callinan (@Gr8full1) July 23, 2024

What is the actual context?

After a bit of digging I was able to find the actual context, and what do you know, turns out he was mocking trans athletes. I think I’d rather go back to not knowing the context behind the clip now.

The weird noises and actions Trump makes are his attempts to mimic a woman trying to lift heavy weights. Apparently, Melania Trump warned him not to do his skit. “It’s not presidential,” but Trump told her, “the crowds like it.” Donald should probably listen to his wife more. The worst bit is he’s done this before in 2022. It seems to be a semi-regular skit he does at rallies.

So yeah, of course the context was going to be something really bad, I was sort of expecting that. But still. This is kind of reminiscent of the time he mocked a disabled reporter when campaigning in 2015. Once a bully always a bully, I suppose.

Those who knew the context behind the clip criticized Trump for once again making fun of a marginalized group. As one commenter pointed out, that seems to be the only way he knows how to be funny, but it’s not funny at all, really. It’s just a guy standing in front of a crowd of people looking like he’s having a breakdown and emptying his bowels at the same time. Anyone who laughs is laughing at him, not with him.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy