Marjorie Taylor Greene and toilet paper
‘Toilet paper is always the first to go,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, who knows a thing or two about dumps

Water is wet, the sky is blue, and Marjorie Taylor Greene is still spewing poo.
Published: Oct 1, 2024 04:25 pm

October 1st marks the first day of the East Coast and Gulf Coast dockworker strikes, and the toll the standstill will take on the economy has left many Americans feeling anxious. As dock workers from Maine all the way down to Texas push for better wages, the shutdown is expected to cost the economy an estimated $5 billion dollars per day and force Americans to grapple with even more inflation.

But rather than try to find a way to fix a very real problem, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is up to her same old schtick. Some things never change, and MTG is just as stagnant as the courtroom her beloved Diaper Don just exited. The Republican mouthpiece “helpfully” jumped onto X to voice her frustration over the departure of American manufacturing.

The video she shared is giving some serious 2020 vibes. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery store shelves were stripped bare of necessary products like toilet paper, and Greene’s tweet elicited plenty of repressed memories. Users despaired thinking about the poo-tential crisis a lack of TP represented, but as usual, Marge doesn’t have her critical thinking cap on.

Most toilet paper is manufactured in the U.S. by some of the biggest companies in the world. The leading distributors behind dairy-aire cleaning products are Proctor & Gamble, the company behind Charmin, and Kimberly-Clark, which houses brands like Scott, Cottonelle, and Kleenex. It’s hard to make an argument for bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. when the it’s one of the leading producers of perforated rectum cleaner, but alas, Googling take more time than broadcasting baseless rage.

This isn’t the first time that Greene has used her toilet knowledge to try and boost her appeal. The Representative outright fabricated a male coworker’s supposed bathroom habits for online clout, which surprised exactly no one. Greene is an avid supporter of Trump, going to battle with anyone she deems unworthy of her orange commander, even his possible girlfriend, Laura Loomer.

Marge isn’t trying to come up with solutions. As a professional grifter, she’s just looking for an easy way to score points. A shipping disaster this close to an election is a perfect way to distract from Trump’s waning ability to string words into coherent sentences and trailing approval ratings in key battleground states. One thing, however, is for certain: even if there was plenty of toilet paper on hand, there wouldn’t be enough to clean up the s**t show that was Donald Trump’s first – and only – debate performance.

