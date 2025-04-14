‘The president might be insane’: Fund managers panic as realization dawns there is no Trump tariff plan

For the last couple of weeks the message from the White House has been to remain calm and put your faith in Donald Trump. His tariff plan has caused major upset but the president has promised it’ll be good for the U.S. in the long run. But can we really trust Trump? Does he know what he’s doing or has he genuinely lost his mind?

Fund managers are slightly concerned that the president is making irrational decisions without any sort of solid plan. According to the Head of Research and FSInsight, Tom Lee “a few have quietly wondered if the President might be insane.” Considering Trump couldn’t remember what was on his recent cognitive test, yet claimed to have aced it, should we be worried about his ability to lead?

Donald Trump’s decisions make no sense

The president has flip-flopped on his policies countless times and it’s getting hard to keep up. He introduced reciprocal tariffs worldwide on April 2, a week later he removed the reciprocal tariffs offering a flat rate of 10% on every country instead. He increased the taxes on Chinese goods but allowed an exemption on products like smartphones. However, he’s now suggested those exemptions may not last very long. All this chaos in the space of a couple of weeks.

When you put it like that it’s easy to see why some would think the president doesn’t have any sort of plan. This is not The Art of the Deal, this is just insanity, plain and simple. Lee goes on to explain that the longer this goes on the more damage will be done to the U.S. economy, driving the country further into recession for no good reason.

“But if stocks begin to fail here, this would point to the rising probability we are facing a prolonged period of tightening financial conditions. Thus, the longer this volatility lasts, the greater the risk the US and the world are getting pushed into a needless recession.”

Meanwhile, billionaire Ray Dalio claimed that the U.S. would face “something worse than a recession,” telling NBC “We have a breaking down of the monetary order. We are going to change the monetary order because we cannot spend the amounts of money.” Dalio also correctly predicted the 2008 recession so his words should not be taken lightly.

Despite the overwhelming evidence suggesting tariffs will be bad for the U.S. Trump seems unable to see reason. His poor decision making skills are taking the entire country down a miserable and frankly quite terrifying path. You can’t blame people for question his sanity when his choices are quite literally insane.

