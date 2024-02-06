Count with me as we tick off things Marjorie Taylor Greene absolutely adores doing. First we have indulging in racism and then screaming about it, calling Donald Trump’s “efforts” propaganda, and oh, the latest one — having an intimate knowledge of what happens in men’s bathrooms, to the point that she appears to know exactly what Rep. Jim McGovern does in Capitol stalls.

Stuck in her urge to comment on anything and everything even if she can’t come up with a logical comeback, Greene struck once again when a clip of McGovern dared to outline her non-existent knowledge of how Google Translate works — which is asking too much given that she has trouble speaking and typing English to begin with. The clip almost accurately summed up her legislative agenda that starts and ends with “revenge, retaliation, and impeachment” (but McGovern left out BBQ burgers ⏤ come on, Jim!)

In a comment that makes me wonder how Greene doesn’t fall down more, she came forward to “describe” what McGovern does in the bathroom.

Wow this is coming from the same guy who is well known to lay his suit jacket on the actual bathroom floor while spending a lot of time in the stall of the first floor bathroom of the Capitol.



Eww.



That’s probably when he comes up with all this 💩. https://t.co/ojeHhZnnib — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 5, 2024

Now, this raises two very uncomfortable possibilities: 1) if this is what Trump’s prime supporter sits down to imagine in her free time, maybe the ex-president seriously needs to reconsider keeping her on his team, and 2) if we give in and believe Greene’s wild accusations for once, it means accepting that she might hang out in the men’s bathroom from time to time. Maybe it’s the smell of urinal cakes that gives her inspiration for the unhinged statements she dishes out to the world on a regular basis. Or maybe, despite her anti-trans rhetoric and opposition to gender-affirming care, she just feels more comfortable there than in the ladies’ room.

Either way, her directionless barb only managed to attract concerned queries like “were you in the next stall?” followed by McGovern responding with a Mark Hamill-approved answer.

LOVE this response!!! 🔥🔥🔥👍 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) February 6, 2024

But seriously, Marj, just like Donald, you need someone to monitor what you post in your haste to sound important. And while I am aware that inspiration strikes everyone in different ways, how about leaving the men’s bathroom alone? Unless, of course, you have something else to tell us.