It’s difficult to know who to blame when tragedy strikes, unless you’re Marjorie Taylor Greene. If you’re Marjorie Taylor Greene, you blame immigrants.

On January 28, the Georgian congresswoman went ahead and hit the “post” button on Twitter after penning a tribute to three American soldiers killed in Jordan over the weekend. The message, accompanied by a screencap of the Trojan Horse from 2004’s Troy, did that thing that Greene’s arguments do sometimes, starting normal and human before drifting lazily into the whitewater rapids of racist pants-wetting.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says the stupid part out loud

“America must recognize that the Biden Administration has allowed nearly 2 million got aways in our country under the guise of ‘helping migrants’ through wide open border policies and willful breaking of federal immigration laws,” the Crossfit enthusiast wrote. “This Trojan horse has allowed an unknown number of terrorists in our country, on our homeland, and we have no idea where they are or what they are capable of.”

I am grieved by hearing the news that 3 American soldiers were killed and 25 more were injured in a drone attack on our troops in Jordan. This comes after the tragic loss of 2 Navy Seals. My prayers are with them and their families.



Today we are focused on remembering and… pic.twitter.com/9sb5lfPMqu — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 28, 2024

Invisible, potentially superpowered enemies of the republic, smuggled into the U.S. with the express intention of waiting quietly for (TBD) and scaring the far right with the damage they could cause, potentially, wherever they are, if they’re there. This is, without a doubt, a problem worth discussing, and if your uncle’s Facebook page has proven anything, it’s that social media is the place to do it. Could Greene have waited until after she was done relaying her sympathies to the families of the soldiers lost in a real overseas attack before lamenting the potential loss of life in a rhetorical stateside one? That’s not for us to say. We’re not on Greene’s level. We didn’t even know to be afraid of cold soup until she told us to, and we all thought Kim Jung Un was still in power.

Inertia being what it is, Greene continued making unfortunate social media decisions on January 29, when she declared that diversity, equity, and inclusion “needs to be destroyed.” DEI policies, generally used to assure equal treatment for underrepresented groups during hiring and training processes, are “completely racist,” according to Greene’s post, “and so are those who practice it.” Meanwhile, the idea that there’s a direct throughline between illegal immigration and indeterminate acts of unspeakable future terrorism remains, I don’t know. Not racist? Like Great Replacement Theory? I don’t know, it’s hard to keep up with the logic sometimes. Whatever the case, Greene’s bravery and willingness to speak her truth inspired others to do the same, with one fellow Twitter/X user saying what many were likely thinking.