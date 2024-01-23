Marjorie Taylor Greene just keeps one-upping herself.

It seems there’s no topic on the planet that’s off-limits to the human embodiment of menstrual cramps — even those she’s embarrassingly uninformed on. Like North Korea, which she recently brought up in an interview that quickly saw her blasted as “deranged,” and her claim classified the “DUMBEST statement from an elected official” the internet’s heard in awhile.

See, it seems Marj is under the impression that Trump, in all his unhinged glory, somehow used his broad shoulders and oversized suits to force Kim Jong Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea, to step down. Something that absolutely has not happened, and never came close to happening.

In reality, former President Trump meandered over to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea back in 2019 for a photo op. The visit accomplished exactly nothing — other than the de-escalation of an online feud Trump started. Sure, Kim Jong Un prompted it with those missile tests, but the first shots fired online definitely came from our own former president.

Dubbing the North Korean leader “Little Rocket Man,” Trump continued to dig in his heels for months, before finally meeting with Kim Jong Un in first 2018, and then 2019. It is the 2019 meeting that Greene referenced in her latest embarrassing public statement, when she claimed Trump “gave shock and awe to the whole world” when he entered North Korea, “hand extended, shaking hands with Kim Jong Un, ending Little Rocket Man’s reign.”

Someone should really step up and give good ol’ Marj a quick lesson in global politics — or at least in how to read a newspaper — but honestly, who’s going to volunteer for that monumental task? Instead, we can sit pretty with the extremely accessible, widespread knowledge that Kim Jong Un is still the Supreme Leader of North Korea, just as he’s been since 2011.

Greene, meanwhile, will continue to spread misinformation like its COVID-19, without a care for actual fact-checking or accuracy. The internet will continue to blast her for the brainless dolt she is, and — even as she somehow hangs onto supporters — I’ll enjoy the unique pleasure of reporting on the third dumbest politician in the United States.