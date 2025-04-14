Neo-Nazi teen slaughters parents as first step in Satanic Donald Trump assassination plot

In February, the bullet-riddled bodies of Donald Mayer and Tatiana Casap were found under blankets at their Waukesha, Wisconsin, home. Their son, 17-year-old Nikita Casap, was nowhere to be found. In the house was a receipt for a .357 magnum revolver, but ominously, no sign whatsoever of the gun.

A manhunt was launched, with cellphone pings tracking Nikita to a truck stop in Walcott, Iowa. Security footage from the truck stop showed Nikita behind the wheel alongside the family dog. An APB was put out for the SUV, and an hour later he was pulled over.

On searching the vehicle, cops noted a 357 magnum revolver lying on the passenger floorboard, boxes of ammunition, his parents’ wallets and cellphones, roughly $14,000 in cash, an open safe, women’s jewelry, laptops, and banking documents. At this point, the case seemed like a relatively straightforward homicide: Nikita murdered his parents, then attempted to escape with whatever money and valuables he could lay his hands on. Then cops searched his cellphone.

The Order of Nine Angles

After obtaining a search warrant for Nikita’s phone, they discovered he was obsessed with the “occult-based neo-Nazi and white supremacist group” The Order of the Nine Angles. The group arose in the early 1970s under the guidance of Anton Long, generally thought to be a pseudonym for British neo-Nazi David Myatt.

The order was founded on the principles of “Traditional Satanism” and pushes for its members to isolate themselves from society, become criminals, embrace violence, and carry out human sacrifice, with the ultimate aim of accelerating humanity toward a spacefaring new era in which Aryan superhumans will colonize the Milky Way. To bring this about, Nikita decided that Donald Trump had to die.

“Accelerate the Collapse”

The FBI discovered messages on the phone detailing what appears to be assassination plans and a manifesto entitled “Accelerate the Collapse”, containing images of Hitler, the phrase “all hail the White Race”, and the belief that Trump is a “Jewish-controlled” politician. In an excerpt released by the FBI, Nikita explained:

“As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos. And not only that, but it will further bring into the public the idea that assassinations and accelerating the collapse are possible things to do.”

The plan appears to have been to construct a drone from a kit and convert it into an assassination device, presumably remotely targeting Trump when he was out in public. Whether he’d have ever gotten to the stage of carrying out his plan is unknown, but he’s now facing nine felony charges, two counts of first-degree homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse, three federal charges related to conspiracy, use of weapons of mass destruction, and one of presidential assassination. Nikita Casap is scheduled for arraignment on May 7.

