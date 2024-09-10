‘Can’t wait to watch you poop your pants on national TV’: Bette Midler aims her flamethrower at Donald Trump and burns him to a crisp before offering some advice

After weeks of whining about microphone protocols and concocting excuses like a student who “lost” their homework, Donald Trump thinks he is ready to face his opponent in the presidential debate.

With a gut full of calorie-dense fast food and a brain tingling from the unholy trinity of Diet Coke, Cheeto dust snorts, and delusional pride, his chemically-enhanced energy levels have soared past stratospheric heights. This artificial boost might seem like a necessary crutch for Trump to stagger through the debate, particularly after a deflating episode where his forbidden crush Vladimir Putin, whom he often bragged about as “genius” and “very savvy,” endorsed Kamala Harris instead.

Despite the disappointments and backstabs, Trump clings to the belief he has his strategy in order. But does he really? Well, according to The Divine Miss M, it seems that Trump is in for a rude awakening! The sassy and straight-shooting actress took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to unleash a blistering warning to the former president.

This one’s for you, Donnie! Can’t wait for tomorrow night to watch you poop your pants on national TV as #Kamala reduces you to a quivering mass of slime on the debate stage! And don’t stalk her either. That brat bites. pic.twitter.com/sPyqhLtAkY — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 10, 2024

To drive her point home, Midler accompanied her scathing tweet with an iconic photo of herself alongside rock legend Mick Jagger from 1983. In the snapshot, Jagger deploys a defiant middle finger, channeling the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll rebellion. With Midler by his side, the image sends a clear message to Trump: “You’re in a heap of trouble, Donald!”

Midler has been a vocal critic of Trump, fearlessly exposing his menacing antics to the public. In a previous tweet, she called out his unhinged threats of a potential civil war, “I better win, or you’re gonna have problems like we’ve never had.” She also implored Americans to rally behind Harris in a landslide victory. The looming debate between Trump and Harris is poised to be a defining moment in the VP’s political career, putting her tenacity and intellect to the ultimate test.

For Trump, it may be one of his last desperate chances to regain his footing before early voting kicks into high gear. His jittery advisers are undoubtedly losing sleep, fretting that he won’t be able to keep a lid on his seething animosity toward Harris, given his sordid history of repulsive behavior during debates with female opponents. The last time he had the misfortune of debating a woman, Hillary Clinton, he infamously spewed the words “nasty woman” like venom and stalked behind her on stage like a predator circling his prey.

Clinton later described the skin-crawling discomfort she felt with Trump “literally breathing down my neck” and invading her personal space like a creepy uncle at a family reunion. On the other hand, Harris has thus far refused to dignify Trump’s cheap antics. On one occasion Harris retorted back at Trump, “If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face,” making Midler’s warning of “that brat bites” particularly apt.

In the immortal words of Winifred Sanderson, we hope that Harris will show the MAGA cult that all of the incoherent gibberish Trump spews is nothing but “a bunch of hocus pocus!” And if Trump knows what’s good for him, he’d better heed Midler’s sage advice before stepping onto that debate stage.

