Donald Trump wants to know if he was ‘hotter before or hotter now’ and learns in many ways that he is a Russian doll 

In thermodynamics, it’s a well-established fact that heat can cause materials to expand — sometimes with explosive results. Interestingly, this principle seems to apply metaphorically to egos as well, particularly when warmed by the glow of public attention.

Such a scientific morsel might just shed light on Donald Trump‘s recent fiery boast at a rally in May, claiming he’s “hot” not once, but five times in a fleeting half-minute. This burst of self-affirmation could well be the textbook example of ego inflation under the heat of public scrutiny. It’s tempting to credit this level of, let’s say, “genius deduction” to genetic brilliance, especially when you consider that Trump, a proud propeller of racehorse theory, often mentions his Uncle John, once a professor at MIT.

Trump: I was sort of like a hot guy. I was hot as a pistol. I think I was hotter than I am now and I became president. Okay. I don't know. I said to somebody, was I hotter before or hotter now? I don't know pic.twitter.com/7SA1wWkZ4w — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) May 23, 2024

However, as any scientist or casual observer might note, just as materials have a limit to how much they can expand before reaching a breaking point, Trump’s overinflated sense of his own attractiveness seems to have stretched the boundaries of credibility despite the lofty implications of his “genius deduction.” The repetitive emphasis on claiming to be “hot” could have been an attempt to hypnotize or simply a glitch in the matrix of his speechwriters’ programming, but it certainly stoked the fires across X.

One user cleverly compared him to a Russian doll:

He is like a Russian doll- full of himself. — Elli Anderson (@ElliLAnderson) May 23, 2024

Unlike a traditional matryoshka doll, which reveals increasingly smaller versions of itself, Trump’s layers of self-absorption and narcissism only seem to grow larger and more grotesque with each passing year. He’s so consumed by his own ego that he can’t see the forest for the trees, or in his case, the toupee for the scalp. Even in his younger days, with his puckered lips, and a combover that resembled a dead animal draped over his skull, young Trump had all the sex appeal of a dumpster fire.

Hot? 🤢 pic.twitter.com/vAAu1NU3Xo — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) May 23, 2024

Others compared him unfavorably and criticized his perpetually constipated expression:

I’m sure he smelled better before he started losing control of his bowels into a diaper. Though I understand that’s been going on for quite some time. — Itrikke4 (@Itrikke41) May 24, 2024

I was sort of a dumbass. I was dumb as a rock. I think I was dumber than I am now and I became president. OK. I said to somebody, was I dumber before or dumber now? I'm too dumb to know.🖖🖖🖖FIXED IT🖖 — Sweat T Spock (@SweatSpillers) May 24, 2024

Not hot then and definitely not now. — Susana Mounts – Слава Украïнi!🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻🌊💙 (@SusanaMounts) May 24, 2024

Hot as an 80s Richy Rich diapered B-list reality TV game show host. — — • 𝗖 𝗛 𝗘 𝗘 𝗞 𝗬 • — (@andreagail_k) May 24, 2024

Trump’s obsession with his own appearance is nothing new. In the past, he’s boasted about his “wet raccoon” hairdo and his billions in the bank, as if money can erase his dubious legacy, which includes a stint where he tried to overthrow the U.S. government and his status as a convicted felon.

Dumbass thinks money makes an idiot hot 😆 — Harly the 🇪🇪 Globlin (@HarlysCorner) May 25, 2024

In a 2005 recording, Trump infamously bragged about grabbing women by their genitals without their consent, stating, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.” His misogyny is so deeply ingrained that he once suggested that women who have abortions should be punished. Let’s not forget he referred to African nations as “shithole countries,” and he even praised white supremacists as “very fine people.” Or his decision to mock a disabled reporter at one of his rallies, contorting his body in a cruel and juvenile imitation. Or his refusal to condemn white supremacists after the tragic events in Charlottesville, instead claiming that there were “very fine people on both sides.” These are the actions of a creature who is as disgusting on the inside as he is on the outside.

The truth is, Trump’s physical appearance is the least of his problems. His character is so repugnant that no amount of superficial “hotness” could ever compensate for the ugliness within. And that’s a truth that no amount of spray tan or hair dye can ever hide.

