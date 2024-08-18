‘It’s painful. Make it stop’: Forget becoming president, Donald Trump in dire need of ‘Buy Donald a Mirror’ GoFundMe

What if, instead of gunning for another presidential term, the love child of Grinch and Lorax (aka Donald Trump) invested in a robust, full-length mirror? The idea is to give him a much-needed reality check.

In a cringe-worthy attempt to relive his glory days as a beauty pageant overlord, Trump decided to rate Harris’ physical attributes, effectively reducing the presidential race to a shallow, sexist farce. Apparently triggered by Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance on the cover of Time magazine, a seething, jealous Trump proclaimed, “I say that I’m much better looking than her. I had never heard that one.”

Trump: I am much better looking than her. I'm a better looking person than Kamala. pic.twitter.com/OdNA3mdtxj — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2024

With his perpetually constipated expression and a complexion that falls somewhere between “radioactive Cheeto” and a dead squirrel, Trump is hardly a paragon of beauty. And yet, here he is like a petulant child throwing a tantrum because someone else got a shiny new toy, lashing out at Harris because he can’t stand the idea of a strong, successful woman stealing his spotlight.

Is he running for president or prom queen? — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) August 18, 2024

Before spewing his vile, misogynistic bile at Vice President Kamala Harris, perhaps the bankrupted former president should consider starting a “Buy Donald a Mirror” GoFundMe campaign. After all, self-awareness seems to be scarce in the twisted, alternate reality of Trumpland.

Lets all chip in to the Buy Donold A Mirror gofundme — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 17, 2024

Just last week in New Jersey, he had the audacity to claim that Medal of Freedom recipients like Miriam Adelson are “beautiful,” while those who earn the Medal of Honor are either “in very bad shape” or “dead.” This staggeringly insensitive statement not only cheapens the immense honor bestowed by such medals but also exposes the superficiality that rots at the core of Trump’s character.

The misogyny, racism and narcissism wrapped up in one sentence. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) August 17, 2024

What we are witnessing is a textbook case of narcissistic collapse, a spectacular implosion that occurs when a narcissist’s overinflated ego is punctured by the sharp reality of their own inadequacy. With Harris absolutely demolishing Trump in all corners, including in fundraising by a margin of $67 million and surging ahead of him by a whopping 14 percentage points in crucial swing states, according to a New York Times-Siena poll, it’s no wonder that Trump is spiraling into a vortex of unhinged desperation.

To undermine Harris, he has stooped to employing a barrage of sexist slurs, branding her with cringeworthy nicknames like “Kamabla,” “Lyin’ Kamala,” and “Laffin Kamala.” Last month in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, he even had the gall to suggest that world leaders would view Harris as a “play toy.”

I can't listen to this any longer. It's painful. Make it stop. The man is crazy… 100% certifiably NUTS. 🥜🥜🥜 — #TeamSanity 🐊 [email protected] (@NHTeaParties) August 17, 2024

You can always tell what he's insecure about when he does these things. You can tell it eats him up inside that Kamala is beautiful and he looks an old dried up circus peanut. — Lindsey (@oufenix) August 17, 2024

Trump’s long, sordid history of reducing women to mere objects is as much a part of his brand as his fake tan and combover. For decades, he has carefully crafted his public persona around his proximity to “beautiful women,” often speaking about them as if they were little more than decorative trinkets. In a 1991 interview, he infamously remarked, “You know, it doesn’t really matter what the media write as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of a**.” It’s a trait that has consistently eroded his credibility as a leader. Nevertheless, Donny’s tired, sexist rhetoric isn’t going to work this time.

