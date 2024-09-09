Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower on September 06, 2024 in New York City. Trump held a press conference hours after attending a federal appeals court attempting to get a new trial after a jury found he sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll. A nine-member jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages following a two-week trial last year and another jury awarded her $83.3 million in damages after finding Trump defamed her again in 2022. Bette Midler attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘I better win or you’re gonna have problems’: Bette Midler reacts to Donald ‘pig’ Trump’s open threat to Americans

His ill-gotten power is slipping away like sand through his stubby, grasping fingers.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 04:13 pm

Seething, teeth-grinding, rage-fueled growls are coming like noisy cicadas in summer, and by November, they promise to become a full-blown uproar that will be impossible to tune out or disregard.

Recommended Videos

This discordant symphony began in July when, in a moment that might be dismissed as a Freudian slip if it weren’t so chillingly intentional, Donald Trump told his Christian religious base, “You don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.” Now, the Gilead-endorsing, orange-hued man is back, brazenly insisting that he “better win” the upcoming election ⏤ or else. Or else what? Are we on the brink of a nightmarish 2021 flashback?

When Trump’s unhinged ramblings coalesce into a semi-coherent thought, untangled from his usual “word salad” of windmill-tilting, shark-jumping electrocution paranoia, the implications could be spine-chilling, and we should be shaking in our collective boots. As always, the divine Bette Midler wasted no time in ruthlessly exposing the man-child who keeps insisting on clinging to power like a leech.

On X (formerly Twitter), she fearlessly called out Trump’s menacing remarks, in which he asserted that if he doesn’t emerge victorious, he will unleash the hellish fury of a Civil War upon the nation. Midler passionately urged for Vice President Kamala Harris to win in a landslide of epic proportions, to unequivocally prove that the vast majority of Americans utterly despise Trump and everything he stands for.

Midler, known for her iconic roles in films like Hocus Pocus and The First Wives Club, has never shied away from expressing her political opinions. In recent months, she has transformed her X feed into a take-no-prisoners indictment of the former president, deftly eviscerating hypocrisy and delusions of grandeur with the precision of a surgeon’s scalpel. Trump’s rhetoric and actions paint a picture of a monarch in the making, aiming to establish a theocracy in America. He seems intent on bringing Jesus back, even though the Prince of Peace would likely prefer, well, peace. 

The fact is that MAGA extremism is leaching away at American society, eroding the very foundations of democracy. When someone as dangerous as Trump makes such blatant threats, it’s crucial that voices like Midler’s call him out and put him in his place. And if anyone has the prophetic insight to divine the grim consequences of a second Trump term, it’s the clairvoyant enchantress who brought the unforgettable Winifred Sanderson to life on the silver screen.

Trump’s mounting frustration is palpable as Harris’s poll numbers soar and his own campaign sputters and stalls like a cheap firework. Adding insult to injury, his erstwhile bromantic partner Vladimir Putin cheekily tossed his endorsement to Harris for the 2024 race. The Russian strongman, ever the shrewd opportunist, had no choice but to cut bait and distance himself from Trump’s floundering ship of state, even as he secretly pines for the halcyon days of their love affair. But the writing is on the wall, and with voices like Midler’s leading the charge, the fall of Trump’s house of cards is inevitable.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.