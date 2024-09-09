‘I better win or you’re gonna have problems’: Bette Midler reacts to Donald ‘pig’ Trump’s open threat to Americans

Seething, teeth-grinding, rage-fueled growls are coming like noisy cicadas in summer, and by November, they promise to become a full-blown uproar that will be impossible to tune out or disregard.

This discordant symphony began in July when, in a moment that might be dismissed as a Freudian slip if it weren’t so chillingly intentional, Donald Trump told his Christian religious base, “You don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.” Now, the Gilead-endorsing, orange-hued man is back, brazenly insisting that he “better win” the upcoming election ⏤ or else. Or else what? Are we on the brink of a nightmarish 2021 flashback?

Trump: "I better win or you're gonna have problems like we've never had. We may have no country left. This may be our last election. You want to know the truth? People have said that. This could be our last election." pic.twitter.com/gFE953juyW — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 7, 2024

When Trump’s unhinged ramblings coalesce into a semi-coherent thought, untangled from his usual “word salad” of windmill-tilting, shark-jumping electrocution paranoia, the implications could be spine-chilling, and we should be shaking in our collective boots. As always, the divine Bette Midler wasted no time in ruthlessly exposing the man-child who keeps insisting on clinging to power like a leech.

On X (formerly Twitter), she fearlessly called out Trump’s menacing remarks, in which he asserted that if he doesn’t emerge victorious, he will unleash the hellish fury of a Civil War upon the nation. Midler passionately urged for Vice President Kamala Harris to win in a landslide of epic proportions, to unequivocally prove that the vast majority of Americans utterly despise Trump and everything he stands for.

Trump is threatening us, and he means it. If he doesn’t win, he will call for Civil War. Kamala has to win in a #LANDSLIDE so this pig is faced with the truth: Most Americans despise him and everything he stands for. https://t.co/VpkEQsRKgR — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 7, 2024

Midler, known for her iconic roles in films like Hocus Pocus and The First Wives Club, has never shied away from expressing her political opinions. In recent months, she has transformed her X feed into a take-no-prisoners indictment of the former president, deftly eviscerating hypocrisy and delusions of grandeur with the precision of a surgeon’s scalpel. Trump’s rhetoric and actions paint a picture of a monarch in the making, aiming to establish a theocracy in America. He seems intent on bringing Jesus back, even though the Prince of Peace would likely prefer, well, peace.

The fact is that MAGA extremism is leaching away at American society, eroding the very foundations of democracy. When someone as dangerous as Trump makes such blatant threats, it’s crucial that voices like Midler’s call him out and put him in his place. And if anyone has the prophetic insight to divine the grim consequences of a second Trump term, it’s the clairvoyant enchantress who brought the unforgettable Winifred Sanderson to life on the silver screen.

Trump’s mounting frustration is palpable as Harris’s poll numbers soar and his own campaign sputters and stalls like a cheap firework. Adding insult to injury, his erstwhile bromantic partner Vladimir Putin cheekily tossed his endorsement to Harris for the 2024 race. The Russian strongman, ever the shrewd opportunist, had no choice but to cut bait and distance himself from Trump’s floundering ship of state, even as he secretly pines for the halcyon days of their love affair. But the writing is on the wall, and with voices like Midler’s leading the charge, the fall of Trump’s house of cards is inevitable.

