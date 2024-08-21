‘You know what’s left of Trump’s hair is on fire!!’: Bette Midler reacts to Joe Biden’s historic DNC speech and minutes-long standing ovation

Amid all the fanfare from the Democratic National Convention, from buzzy and electrifying speeches to star-studded appearances, we should spare a thought for poor old Donald Trump.

The positive energy engendered by the event is no doubt sending the former president into a tizzy, leaving him stress-eating ice cream directly from the tub as he watches droves of people turn out in Chicago for the four-day convention.

The widespread celebration around his opponent was enough to see Trump desperately enlist AI-generated fake support from Taylor Swift, but it is Joe Biden’s DNC speech that might just tip Trump over the edge, according to Bette Midler.

For context, Biden took the stage as the final speaker on the first night of the DNC, addressing some 20,000 audience members in what was effectively a farewell speech for the outgoing president. Biden received a four-minute standing ovation punctuated by cheers and chants, before again endorsing nominee Kamala Harris and delivering one of the more inspiring political moments in recent memory.

The speech drew praise from a host of high-profile people, with Barack Obama, Mark Ruffalo, Van Jones and Ana Navarro-Cárdenas among those to commend the president for his rousing speech and historic tenure in the White House. For her part, however, Bette Midler took the time to imagine how the former president might have reacted to Biden’s address, while getting in a quick jab about his hair (or toupee, depending on how windy it is).

You know what’s left of Trump’s hair is on fire!! That standing ovation was so loud, so full of gratitude and love, for minutes on end! Thank you, Joe! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 20, 2024

“You know what’s left of Trump’s hair is on fire,” the actress wrote on X. We did get a preemptive little taste of how Trump felt about Biden’s DNC appearance last week, when he said that the convention was “throwing [Biden] out” on “the Death Valley” by giving him a Monday night speaking slot.

Now that the speech has actually happened, however, we haven’t yet heard Trump’s reaction — suggesting that his hair may, in fact, be on fire. The actress also went on to applaud Biden and describe the atmosphere of the crowd, saying the “standing ovation was so loud, so full of gratitude and love.” She concluded with a note of appreciation, writing “thank you, Joe.”

It’s not the first time Midler has sent her witchy Hocus Pocus spells Trump’s way, having recently predicted what might await us if he wins in November and elsewhere criticizing his reaction to Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

At his next press conference, we should take note not only of Trump’s incoherent ramblings, but any faint any singe marks on his perpetually windblown toupee.

