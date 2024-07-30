‘This is our life story. Except the cat. We’re allergic’: Bette Midler hints at why the plot of ‘Alien’ might hold the key to America’s fate

Depending on whether you’re a glass half-full or half-empty kind of person (this writer just drinks it), you might think the fate of the world aligns with anything from Barbie to Don’t Look Up, but Bette Midler has her own thoughts about where things are headed, on the basis of a more obscure movie reference.

The Hocus Pocus actress, who has been vocal about her opposition to Donald Trump in recent months, took to social media to share the one title that might just predict the aftermath of the presidential election. No, it isn’t the almost-prophetic Veep (a Harris and Louis-Dreyfus ticket has a nice ring to it) or the comedy-turned-documentary The Boys, but none other than Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi classic, Alien.

Midler shared a meme that offers a brief synopsis of the film that might ring eerily true if Trump is defeated by presumptive Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris. The logline summarizes Alien as a movie where “nobody listens to the smart woman, and then they all die except for the smart woman and her cat.”

It reads like something of a call to arms, in which Harris is presumably the “smart woman” in question who, like Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley in Alien, should be listened to in order to avoid certain death. Sure, it sounds dystopian (it’s Ridley Scott, y’all), but when Trump is out here claiming that citizens won’t need to worry about voting again if he’s elected, it’s hard not to think things are as dire as an extra-terrestrial invading a spacecraft.

Of course, the meme’s reference to a cat deserves extra kudos, since JD Vance and the Trump campaign seem hell-bent on attacking that very niche (yet mighty) demographic of late. If there’s any group of people able to survive a dystopian future, it’s those who can tolerate cats’ perpetual apathy, or better yet, defend the 2019 movie Cats.

While one could pass off Midler’s tweet as improbable, it was given extra weight when famous identical sister psychics the Jamison Twins weighed in. The duo, who in the past have claimed to predict major world events (though no one could’ve seen Cats coming), wrote in reply to Midler’s post: “This is our life story.”

Clarifying that they didn’t mean “our” in the collective sense — like “our” world is ending and only Harris will remain — the Jamison Twins agreed that they’ve also been ignored like Ripley, but with one minor difference. “ Except the cat,” they wrote, “we’re allergic.”

Of course, Weaver’s sci-fi credits list is extensive enough that the prophecies of Alien could be replaced with Avatar, Paul or Wall-E, but I kinda hope things play out more like Baby Mama, since Amy Poehler and Tina Fey should be running the world.

