The 10 best Julia Louis-Dreyfus movies and TV shows, ranked

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is without a doubt one of the most talented actresses around. The veteran, whose career spans three decades, has starred in countless feature films and television projects. She is one of the most awarded actresses in American television history, boasting nine Golden Globe Awards, seven Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and nine Screen Actors Guild Awards from a whopping 21 nominations.

Louis-Dreyfus studied theater while in college, and performed in the Mee-Ow Show, a student-run improv and sketch comedy revue where she gained valuable acting experience. However, she would later drop out when Saturday Night Live came calling, and well, the rest is history as the talented star never looked back.

But while she has given many amazing films and series, some clearly stand out as the best. So, here is our carefully curated list of the 10 best movies and television shows she has starred in, ranked from good to absolute best.

10. You People

This 2023 romantic comedy is one of the more recent projects Louis-Dreyfus has appeared in. The film, which was directed by popular television producer Kenya Barris and co-written with Jonah Hill, focuses on an interracial couple who find themselves experiencing and examining love in today’s world against the backdrop of their respective family’s culture and dynamics. You People features an ensemble cast of Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and of course, Louis-Dreyfus who stars as Shelley, Hill’s character Ezra’s mother. Her performance has been cited by many as a major highlight of the entire film.

9. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the emotional sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. It was directed by Award-winning director Ryan Coogler and it features prominent names like Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman and, Angela Bassett. Here, Louis-Dreyfus reprises her role as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who is now the new director of the CIA and the ex-wife of Everett K. Ross. As expected, she brought her signature humor with her.

8. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

This 1989 Christmas comedy — which many now regard as a Christmas classic — was directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik and is the third installment in the National Lampoon magazine’s Vacation film series. This feature film follows the Griswold family and their plans for a big family Christmas, which predictably turns into a huge disaster. Louis-Dreyfus here plays Griswold’s chic and well-to-do neighbor named Margo Chester. Even though the seasoned actress doesn’t have a major role here, her appearance does add to the movie’s humor and appeal.

7. Enough Said

Nicole Holofcener’s Enough Said, a romantic comedy-drama film, remains one of the very best movies in its year of release. The movie features a well-respected cast of Louis-Dreyfus, James Gandolfini, Catherine Keener, Toni Collette, and Ben Falcone. Here, the actor plays a divorced masseuse named Eva, who starts a harmless and adoring relationship with Gandolfini’s character, Albert. However, she comes to realize he’s the former husband of her client and friend, Marianne.

The chemistry between the two is incredibly moving, so much so that Louis-Dreyfus’ incredible performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination, her first in a film role.

6. Day By Day

Day by Day is a sitcom created by comedian, writer, and satirist Andy Borowitz and author Gary David Goldberg. The show, which revolves around a married couple, their successful careers, and their teenage son Ross, features names like Linda Kelsey, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Douglas Sheehan, and Courtney Thorne-Smith as cast members. In this project, Louis-Dreyfus is Eileen Swift, the materialistic neighbor of the lead characters, Brian and Kate Harper, and also a former associate of Brian.

5. You Hurt My Feelings

This comedy-drama film, written and directed by Nicole Holofcener, stars the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, and Jeannie Berlin. Louis-Dreyfus plays Beth, a novelist who struggles with self-confidence because of her longstanding marriage with her therapist husband Don who doesn’t shy away from giving his honest reaction to her latest book. It’s mildly humorous and heart-tugging, with Louis-Dreyfus delivering a masterful performance.

4. Saturday Night Live

In the early 1980s, Louis-Dreyfus appeared in The Second City, the oldest ongoing improvisational theater troupe based in Chicago. Her performance with The Practical Theatre Company at their “Golden 50th Anniversary Jubilee” earned her a position at NBC’s Saturday Night Live. She became the youngest female cast member in the history of the program at that time, and from 1982 to 1985, she delivered numerous standout performances in various skits alongside other talents like Eddie Murphy, Jim Belushi, Billy Crystal, and Martin Short.

3. The New Adventures of Old Christine

The New Adventures of Old Christine is a sitcom produced and created by Kari Lizer and Andy Ackerman. It follows the lead character, Christine Campbell, a divorced mother trying to balance all aspects of her new life. The show ran on CBS between 2006 and 2010, and Louis-Dreyfus received one Emmy Award and numerous more nominations for her memorable performance.

2. Seinfeld

Seinfeld is one of the most revered programs in television history. The hilarious sitcom, which ran for nine seasons, is widely considered one of the greatest shows of all time. It stars comedian Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself, Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine, Jason Alexander as George Costanza, and Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer. Seinfeld follows the titular character’s personal life with three of his friends and their collective navigation of life, love, and career. For her role in this famous sitcom, Louis-Dreyfus became a household name and received a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and five SAG Awards.

1. Veep

While many consider Seinfeld as Louis-Dreyfus’ best acting role, credit has to be given to the veteran for delivering a lauded television performance two decades later. For her work in Veep, which she also executive produced, the actress won six consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The political and satirical dark comedy series follows Louis-Dreyfus’ character Selina Myers, a fictional Vice President of the United States, and her team as they navigate political shenanigans and their day-to-day activities. It’s been hailed as one of the best comedy series of the 2010s, and of all time.