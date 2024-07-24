‘Childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives’: Unearthed JD Vance vitriol could have catastrophic consequences if Swifties ever catch wind

Incurring the wrath of Swifties is, for some, a fate as certain as death, taxes, or Marjorie Taylor Greene saying something stupid.

Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance might just be the next person to rile up Taylor Swift fans, should they ever catch wind of his recent comments about Kamala Harris. For context, Vance — who joined Trump’s ticket earlier this month — copped some well-deserved backlash after a video of his interview on Fox News resurfaced overnight.

During the interview — which took place on Tucker Carlson Tonight and dates back to July 2021 — Vance has some choice words aimed at Harris, now the presumptive Democratic nominee following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race.

Vance told Carlson that Democrats including Harris, Pete Buttigieg, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are like “a bunch of childless cat ladies.” He went on to say that Harris and the like are “miserable [about] choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

JD Vance says women who haven’t given birth like Kamala Harris are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,” and have “no direct stake” in America. pic.twitter.com/3DJY3pQTGe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024

Vance concluded the attack by declaring that childless people “don’t really have a direct stake in” the direction of the country. Just this week, Vance attacked Harris again, saying at a rally in Virginia that she is “a million times worse” than Biden.

Setting aside the fact that Harris does, in fact, have two step-children with her entertainment lawyer husband Douglas Emhoff, the unearthed comments were enough to inflame Swift fans, since the singer is famous for her feline friends and is herself a self-described “cat lady”. Oh, she also starred in the remake of Cats, but we’d prefer to forget that film even exists.

Naturally, Vance’s comments prompted a swathe of Swifties to assemble in a fashion akin to The Avengers, warning Vance of the inevitable fallout that now awaits him. “All the Trump campaign can do is brace for impact,” one user wrote on X, accompanied by an image of Swift’s Time Magazine cover with her cat, Benjamin Button.

Now that JD Vance's attack on "childless cat ladies" has been unearthed, all the Trump campaign can do is brace for impact pic.twitter.com/DFWwL3WG2A — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) July 23, 2024

“JD Vance really effed this one up,” another user quipped, “The Armageddon is coming for him.” If there’s any group more effective in uniting against a common enemy than Swifties, it’s cat ladies themselves. Indeed, Vance’s comments also caught the ire of those who simply own a cat, with one pet parent declaring the Ohio senator “wouldn’t be such a miserable jerk” if he had a furry friend of his own.

When it hits you that Taylor Swift is childless and has cats…



JD Vance really effed this one up. The armageddon is coming for him. https://t.co/h3qJzM4QOb — Sami Viitamäki (@SamiV) July 24, 2024

Vance’s anti-cat stance is probably inconsequential for Swift herself since she likely wouldn’t have endorsed the Trump campaign, anyway. In 2020, she shared her support for the Biden-Harris ticket, and it’s thought she’ll rally behind the presumptive nominee once again this year.

Memo to JD Vance: maybe if you had a cat you wouldn’t be such a miserable jerk?



Happy, childfree cat ladies unite and we VOTE! 🗳️ #Kamala2024 #Harris2024 #PresidentHarris2024 #VoteBlueUpandDownBallot https://t.co/XKLbhkyWg8 pic.twitter.com/yTRaAfMO4L — Signe Johansen (@SigneSJohansen) July 23, 2024

While she’s yet to make any official announcement, the X page Swifties for Harris was launched in the wake of Biden’s announcement and has since gained 38,000 followers (none of whom are cats).

