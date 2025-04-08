‘DUMB AND UGLY’: Elon Musk bullied by cruel teens as he fails to prove his gamer cred

Kids can be so cruel. Everyone’s favorite punching bag Elon Musk discovered just how true this maxim is when the 53-year-old went live on a gaming stream in a futile attempt to prove his Path of Exile 2 gaming skills.

This was billed as a showcase for his satellite internet service Starlink, with him streaming the game while aboard his private jet. Musk doubtless chose this game as he’s had to face repeated criticism for claiming he’s one of the best players in the world, while being exposed as paying others to boost his account level.

But Musk left chat open and, like a shoal of piranhas, sadistic teens gathered en masse to bite chunks off him. Musk appeared not to know how to disable the chat, resulting in a stream of cruel insults being streamed over his mumbling head:

Elon Musk trying to prove his worth to a bunch of teenagers online gets destroyed by commenters as he live streamed Path of Exile 2 whispers. Commenters said “YOU HAVE NO REAL FRIENDS AND WILL DIE ALONE” and “DIE DIE DIE” as he frantically tried to hide them, then lost his… pic.twitter.com/PLWF1ESv6f — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 8, 2025

Among other things, Musk was peppered with offers to boost his account by playing better than him, repeatedly told “YOU HAVE NO FRIENDS AND YOU WILL DIE ALONE” from the user “ELON_IS_A_PEEDOPHILE”, spammed by ““YOU WILL ALWAYS FEEL INSECURE AND IT WILL NEVER GO AWAY” by “ELON_MUSK_IS_PATHETIC”, and had a user pretending to be one of Musk’s baby mommas Ashley St. Clair begging for child support”. Oof, ow, ouch.

Perhaps most succinctly, one person asked the question many have been thinking for the last few weeks: “ELON HOW IS IT POSSIBLE TO LOOK THIS DUMB AND UGLY WHY IS UR TESLA COMPANY FALLING APART”. They should have sent a poet.

Now, let’s be clear, there’s nothing big or clever about insulting people online, even if the target is a bloated, pale, drug-addled, and borderline incoherent mess. So, while there’s no way we can condone this kind of online bullying, if it has to be done, it may as well be done to Elon Musk.

As for Musk’s gaming skills? Well, he lost some hardcore characters due to permadeath, died to the tutorial boss, and then quit when his much-vaunted satellite connection deteriorated. So, uh, not beating the allegations that he’s terrible at games there.

