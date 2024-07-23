‘They tried to assassinate Donald Trump,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene says, once again using desperate words to paint dangerously untrue pictures

There are absolutely no depths that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) will not sink to. Over the course of her political career, we’ve seen her lie and spread hate and conspiracy theories like it’s nobody’s business. But her behavior as of late suggests a hint of desperation that could be quite dangerous.

Ever since the attempt on Donald Trump’s life on July 13, Greene has been furiously peddling conspiracy theories online, sowing seeds of doubt and just exhibiting the worst kind of behavior we’ve seen from a politician. She immediately ran with the narrative that the Democrats had something to do with the assassination attempt, and has continued to spout similar rhetoric in the days since.

On July 22. Greene implied that Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service, was complicit in allowing the shooting to take place. While there were certainly security issues that should have been addressed, the accusation goes a step too far. You can call Cheatle incompetent all you like, but accusing her of literally plotting to assassinate Donald Trump is a dangerous fabrication with absolutely no proof to back it up.

But only a day later and Marj has gone and done it again, starting off her latest post to X with the sentence “They tried to assassinate Donald Trump.”

They tried to assassinate Donald Trump.



Joe Biden is rumored to have had a medical event in LV Nevada after being diagnosed with Covid then dropped out of race and is no where to be seen.



Now they have propped up Kamala Harris without any Democrat voters casting a single vote.… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 23, 2024

She goes on to imply something more is up with Joe Biden than the media is telling us, and raising more questions about Kamala Harris.

Why is this so dangerous?

The trouble is, Marjorie states conjecture like it’s a factual, when it clearly isn’t. Her language signifies that she isn’t just implying or stating an opinion; the way she’s worded this makes it sound like the truth. And like it or not, she has influence and people who actually look up to her, and they will believe the lies she is spreading. Outright lies like this should not be spread by people in positions like Marjorie’s; it’s an abuse of that power, and Congresspersons who spread this kind of alarmist disinformation should face consequences.

Don’t get me wrong, conspiracy theories about historical events have been around since forever, but when our politicians start drinking the kool-aid and pointing fingers, then you know things really aren’t good. This could lead to even more violence if we’re not careful; Greene’s comments about people like Cheatle inadvertently paint targets on their backs. Think about it: all it takes is someone like Thomas Crooks to believe Greene’s post and decide to take violent action.

You may think I’m being dramatic, but just look at some of the replies to Greene’s post – plenty of people seem ready to accept this obvious lie.

Nancy Pelosi and the gang have a firm grip on things.



They won’t give it up.



That much is clear. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) July 23, 2024

And they label us as conspiracy theorists. The Democrats, in conjunction with the mainstream media, have obscured so much from the public and have failed to deliver on numerous fronts. It is imperative that they address these questions without delay. — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) July 23, 2024

This reeks of desperation

Comments like this really do show just how desperate certain republican politicians are becoming. Could it be that Greene and others feel genuinely threatened by Kamala Harris? They probably should be, but this low-level conspiracy stuff needs to stop, as it just doesn’t have a place in respectable politics, and it never has.

