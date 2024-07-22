‘I’ve never seen a more incompetent woman in my life,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene insists. Does she not use mirrors?

This week it seems as though the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle is caught in the crosshairs, with Republicans angrily demanding that she step down or be fired from her position for what happened to Donald Trump on Saturday, July 13.

Recommended Videos

Cheatle was recently questioned by lawmakers regarding the incident. The hearing saw the director of the Secret Service grilled over lapses in security that allowed shooter Thomas Crook the opportunity to fire a shot at Trump during his rally in Pennsylvania. According to an article from the Independent, the questioning got pretty hostile at some points, with a GOP legislator saying Cheatle was “full of S***” while Rep. James Comer told her he believed she should resign.

It wasn’t just members of the committee who voiced this opinion, however. Resident loudmouth and general nuisance, Marjorie Taylor Greene also piped up over on X to call for the director’s resignation. In a post made on July 22, the Georgia Rep. claimed, “I’ve never seen a more incompetent woman in my life.”

I’ve never seen a more incompetent woman in my life.



Cheatle should have resigned.



Instead she’s covering it all up, refusing to answer questions and hand over information.



She may be more than incompetent.



She may be complicit. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 22, 2024

The pot calling the kettle black

You have to wonder if Marj has looked in any mirrors lately because she has to be one of the most incompetent politicians out of the whole bunch. She holds second place, barely beaten out by Lauren Boebert, who is considerably more incompetent, we have to admit. But still, it’s pretty rich calling Cheatle incompetent.

But she doesn’t just stop there, oh no, she has to go even further and outright accuse the director of being complicit in the assassination attempt. I shouldn’t have to explain why this is a very dangerous thing to be blasting online. Not only is it complete speculation with nothing to back it up, but she could be putting people at risk by stirring up conspiracy theorists who we already know don’t need much stirring.

Greene’s statement is completely unprofessional and demonstrates why she is so incompetent. To make such an implication could even be considered slander. Perhaps Cheatle will take her to court and sue her into oblivion — I would literally pay to see that.

Unlike Lauren Boebert, who made a similar post to X, Marj wasn’t ridiculed for calling out the director. Instead, people piled in with the conspiracy theories showing just how brainwashed and willing to accept her lies some of these MAGA crowd are.

It was an inside job — Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) July 22, 2024

Others called for Cheatle to be locked up for her mistake.

Cheatle doesn't need to resign



She needs to be locked up for Treason! — Ryley Niemi (@RyleyNiemi_) July 22, 2024

Regardless of what you think about Cheatle at least she owned up to her mistake and took responsibility in front of the committee — could you ever imagine someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene doing that?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy