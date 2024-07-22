‘You should lose your job if you’re totally incompetent at it,’ admits Lauren Boebert. So why does she still have one?

In case you were wondering, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is still making nonsense posts to X and getting roasted in the responses. In this case, Bobo called for individuals to lose their jobs for being incompetent.

In a post written over the weekend, Boebert preached about accountability, saying that it needs to be restored to America once again. She then went on to say “you should lose your job if you’re totally incompetent at it.” Her angry post was about Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service, whom she has blasted for failing to prevent the attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

In the days since the shooting, many have questioned how Thomas Crooks was even able to get so close to Mr. Trump. Although the Secret Service agents on scene were quick to act and shield the presidential candidate from the gunfire, there are some who believe Crooks shouldn’t have even had the chance to get a shot in the first place. Clearly Boebert thinks so too, as she’s called for the Secret Service director to be fired for being bad at her job.

We need accountability to make a comeback in America once again.



You should lose your job if you're totally incompetent at it.



The fact that the Director of the Secret Service is going to walk into work Monday morning is INSANE to me and most other people! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 20, 2024

Lauren isn’t entirely wrong

Well said, couldn’t agree more, how about we start with her being fired? After all, there is nobody more incompetent in American politics right now than Lauren Boebert (other than Marjorie Taylor Greene of course). We’re talking about the woman whose support has been waning for months, the woman whose son is known for stealing from cars, and the woman who got caught groping someone in the theater. Can you think of a less competent politician than Lauren Boebert?

Plenty of netizens agree that if we’re going to start firing people for sucking at their job, then it’s only fair we start with ol’ Boebert.

BREAKING: Lauren Boebert calls for herself to be fired. pic.twitter.com/sYRpErvKFv — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) July 20, 2024

Even in her own replies, it seems like Boebert can’t expect much support from the public at large. It would be sad, if it weren’t so funny.

We agree: you should lose your job. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 20, 2024

If we actually want to talk about accountability, how about we start with Donald Trump taking accountability for the riots on Jan. 6, which he pretty much encouraged? Or how about him taking accountability for the fraud he committed? I think if we’re going to have a serious conversation about this, then we really need to address the elephant in the room, so when Boebert finally does that, then she can come back to us and preach about restoring accountability.

It’s well known at this point that Lauren Boebert is a massive hypocrite, another commonality she has with MTG. But surely she must understand that if she got her wish, she’d be out of a job before she could say “Beetlejuice” three times.

