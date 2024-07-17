‘SHE is a FAILURE that must resign,’ says Lauren Boebert after making yet another first-grade spelling mistake

If asked to rank the lineup of useless, manic MAGA toadies currently parading behind Donald Trump from awful to worse, we’d have a real task ahead of us.

On one hand, you’ve got the likes of Lauren Boebert, the far-right’s own dipstick in lipstick, known for little more than some racy Beetlejuice shenanigans and her unmatched ability to lower the IQ of the entire House of Representatives. But when matched up against Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GOP’s resident screeching weasel, or Matt Gaetz, the worst thing to happen to foreheads since the bagel head trend, it becomes increasingly hard to determine just which member of the defective GOP would land at the bottom.

Boebert’s putting in a vote for herself, it seems, with her latest post to X, and we’re inclined to agree with her. Mid-way through an attempt to smear the Secret Service director for perceived failures in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Boebert went ahead and assassinated her own intelligence for good measure.

Responding to a video in which President Joe Biden discusses sitting down with the heads of all our national security agencies, the Secret Service included, Boebert attempted to latch onto a single word in Biden’s response, all while failing to spell-check her own. It does almost sound like Biden says “him,” in the clip, sure, but it also seems as though he’s saying “them,” since he goes on to list the many people he’s met with in the wake of the shooting.

Boebert’s tweet thus fails to paint Biden in the negative light she was aiming for, and instead merely serves to highlight her own mental failings. Proclaiming that “The Secret Service Director is a she,” the absolute nitwit went on to state that she’s “sure that’s difficult for someone who does know what a women is.”

Did you catch that? Boebert seems to have forgotten the difference between singular and plural nouns, and as a result, referred to the singular Secret Service director as multiple women. Maybe the last phrase of her tweet should be aimed Boebert’s way, since she too is “a FAILURE that must resign.”

The Secret Service Director is a she.



I’m sure that’s difficult for someone who doesn’t know what a women is.



And, SHE is a FAILURE that must resign.



pic.twitter.com/RoIyiglZl8 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 16, 2024

Its just another silly, heartbreakingly common example of the floundering state of our nation’s highest positions. These are the people making decisions for our entire country — people who are so focused on attacking others that they can’t even find the time to double-check their own words.

Maybe Boebert and her ilk should leave that to the professionals. We’re more than happy to write up lengthy, sass-filled responses to each and every thing our leaders fail to do — and, as a perk, you can rest assured that each one will be thoroughly spell-checked.

