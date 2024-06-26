4 years on, this tweet from Lauren ‘I touch people during poltergeist plays’ Boebert has aged as well milk in the Sahara

Lauren Boebert has done a lot of things in public that she regrets (well, at least we hope she does), but this confident declaration from back in 2020 deserves to rank up there with the best of them. Not quite at “Groping during Beetlejuice” levels or that time she tried to take on a whole college protest on her lonesome, but still.

Thank you to X user @ArtCandee for reminding us that in the long ago days of Aug. 13, 2020, the cuckoo Coloradan congresswoman attempted to burn President Biden by comparing him to her four sons. “I’m the mother of four boys,” Bobo wrote. “Each of them are far more capable of running this country than Joe Biden.”

Fast forward four years, of course, and one of those four boys has since been arrested on nearly two dozen counts of identity fraud and car theft. Prime presidential material right there.

This post from Lauren Boebert didn’t age well.



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/n4qfvGXn7M — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 25, 2024

As a reminder, the Boebert boy in question is Tyler Boebert, Lauren’s eldest who she had at the age of 18. In February 2024, Tyler was arrested on a total of 22 charges, comprising four felony counts of criminal possession of an ID, a felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and 17 various misdemeanor and petty charges. It’s worth noting that one of Tyler’s alleged victims was as young as three.

But, hey, in the Boebert fam’s defense, even Tyler’s record isn’t as bad as Bobo’s beloved Trump.

…for now. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 25, 2024

That’s one smart 12-year-old. He’s clearly not related to the Boeberts.

Just to be clear, Lauren’s other three children — Brody, Kaydon, and Roman — don’t have any criminal records, as far as we know. So, to give Bobo her due, only one quarter of her offspring have victimized a toddler. As parenting records go, that’s not too shabby, right?

And it’s not like she ditched her own son’s criminal trial but went to support Donald Trump at his instead, is it? Oh, right…

