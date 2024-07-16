‘The Secret Service was grossly incompetent’: Lauren Boebert has already picked her next political enemy and is wasting no time seeking vengeance

Typically Marjorie Taylor Greene is the person best known for her efforts to attack and undermine anyone that dares to cross her, but it seems fellow MAGA magpie Lauren Boebert is edging in on her territory.

Recommended Videos

Boebert is working to establish her new status as crossfire Karen in the wake of an attempted assassination on presidential candidate Donald Trump, as she sets her sights on an unexpected target. The Secret Service have been on the receiving end of rampant criticism in the wake of the incident, largely due to a confusing and lackluster response to the violence, and it seems Boebert is taking up position at the head of the torch-wielding pack.

People from both sides of the political aisle have plenty of thoughts about the Secret Service response to the shooting, which left one attendee dead, two others injured, and Donald Trump with an injury to his left ear. Nearly everyone thinks they dropped the ball in their response to the shooter, between failing to secure the building in which the shooter was located and their slow response to the firing of shots, but Boebert has chosen one specific target for her ire: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Cheatle, well aware of the backlash her agency is receiving, has been hard at work reshaping the optics of the shooting and placing the blame elsewhere. She’s chosen local police as her patsies of the moment, due to their presence in the shooter’s building — which was technically outside the hard perimeter covered by the Secret Service.

Area police aren’t content to take the blame for the day’s failings, however, and they quickly pushed back on Cheatle’s claims. Not quite so hard as Boebert, however, who promptly took it upon herself to introduce legislation “to hold Kimberly Cheatle, the Director of the Secret Service, accountable for allowing President Trump to get shot in an assassination attempt.”

I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to hold Kimberly Cheatle, the Director of the Secret Service, accountable for allowing President Trump to get shot in an assassination attempt.



Either this was intentional or the Secret Service was grossly incompetent on Saturday.



Director… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 15, 2024

Going full-wacko in a post to X, Boebert claimed that “either this was intentional or the Secret Service was grossly incompetent on Saturday,” and proudly announced that “Director Cheatle has got to go!”

There are some crossed wires in MAGA’s response to the shooting, but quite a few Trump supporters seem to be entirely on Boebert’s side in this. They’re embracing the new vendetta from the clueless Colorado Congresswoman with fiery zeal, but at least a few people pushed back at Boebert’s efforts to step into her Congressional colleague’s territory.

“Hey! Stay in your lane. Impeaching everyone in the phone book is MTG’s gig. Don’t try to steal her thunder,” one X user observed. Others jumped at the opportunity to finally get some gun control legislation moving, since Republicans finally have a reason to push back at gun violence. They urged Boebert to deviate from her usual schedule and do something useful for once, a sentiment that soared right past the vapid Representative.

Boebert is dedicated to her latest opportunity to project the illusion of productivity while actually doing nothing at all, and no amount of encouragement is going to change that. If she and her ilk actually took a look at this situation and made efforts to improve future issues of this kind, better gun control would inarguably crop up as a necessary topic. And since she wants guns in the hands of anyone and everyone, that can’t happen. So she’ll point the finger in more convenient directions, initiate empty, useless investigations and inquiries, and keep profiting off the violence that ends American lives on a daily basis.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy