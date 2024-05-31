Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks with reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol for the weekend on May 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. Boebert answered questions on the House Oversight Committee's meeting to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.
Say it with me: Why is Lauren Boebert still talking?

She's never going to shut up, is she?
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 31, 2024 04:47 am

On the eve of May 30, you could practically taste the salty tears of the MAGA crowd as they coped with the historic verdict which saw Donald Trump become the first former president in US history to be a convicted felon.

Of course, our (least) favorite Coloradan, Lauren Boebert, was a part of that crowd. Despite the huge loss the member of congress continues to spout nonsense over on X (formerly Twitter). She’s already called Trump a crook but it’s probably not easy for people like her to admit defeat, especially when she’s spent so long brown-nosing Trump at every possible opportunity, even making the effort to support the 77-year-old man child over her own son!

Either way, Boebert continues to butter up the now convicted felon, doubling down and suggesting that this whole thing is a “sham” and a conspiracy against Trump. After all, the man is clearly perfect and has never done anything wrong ever in his life, right?

Oh please, for the sake of humanity and our collective sanity, when will this woman just shut up and go away? It’s over, and most people have accepted the fact that Trump committed a crime and has rightfully been found guilty. It should come as no surprise that Boebert is being completely eviscerated in the responses to her post with most siding with the justice system.

This has nothing to do with the election, and everything to do with your hero being held accountable.

Your nominee for president is A CONVICTED FELON.

Stay quiet, you stupid nothing. 

This is done.

YOU’RE done.

Of course, it’s not over yet, Trump is still free to campaign, at least until the judge decides his sentence. But this is yet another blow to Boebert and her cronies like Marjorie Taylor Greene. Unfortunately this probably won’t shut her up. In fact, it will likely make her even more vocal. She’ll probably keep yapping for the foreseeable future, at least until the election is over and Trump is in jail.

