U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol Building after a vote on a funding bill that would avert a government shutdown on March 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. Greene spoke to reporters about introducing a motion to vacate U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) over the bill’s passage.
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Wicked Witch of the South Marjorie Taylor Greene gazed into her crystal ball and saw the words ‘Donald Trump’ and ‘jail’

She'll get you, and your little democracy too!
Christian Bone
Published: May 30, 2024 11:12 am

Sometimes it feels like, back on Election Day 2016, the world got swept up in a twister while we slept and we all woke up in a bizarre alternate dimension that we’ve never been able to escape ever since. How else can we explain that we’re now at the stage where an elected congresswoman is proudly stating she’ll still vote for a presidential candidate even if they’re in jail?

Yes, no prizes for guessing which congresswoman it is. Marjorie Taylor Greene has always been one of Donald Trump’s most fervent flying monkeys but now she’s really proving she’s as devoted as one of those women who marry a man on death row. As we begin the waiting game to see how the verdict for Trump’s hush money trial falls, MTG has made her feelings known on the situation — and they are as cockamamie as you would expect.

“I’ve been saying from the beginning,” the wise prophet who has traveled from the far right began. “We will vote for President Donald J Trump even if he’s in jail. A wrongful conviction will bring a landslide for Trump, and prove to America, Democrats are the party of corruption, communism, and tyrants. Go ahead, pull the curtain back.”

It’s hard to even know where to start in attempting to parse some sense and logic from Marj’s latest demented diatribe. Naturally, the mind-boggling hypocrisy of Trump being convicted for corruption and yet this somehow proving the left is corrupt speaks for itself. Personally, I’m fascinated with the Wizard of Oz allusion of the “pull the curtain” line, which goes nicely with Greene embodying the brainlessness of Scarecrow and the heartlessness of the Tin Man.

In many ways, Trump is actually the opposite of the Wizard, who projected the image of a great and powerful ruler but was actually just a feeble old man. Trump, meanwhile, projects the image of the feeble old man he actually is but seems to think he’s presenting himself as a great and powerful ruler. The worrying thing, of course, is that people like MTG buy it all the same.

Would enough of the American populace agree with Marj and vote for him this November even if he was behind bars at the time? Who knows, as the future is as up in the air right now as Dorothy’s house. But perhaps, like Judy Garland, we might soon all get to go home again to a world that makes sense, if we wish really hard and click our heels twice.

Until then, can the next person who catches Marjorie at the airport dump a bucket of water on her head, just to see what happens?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'