Lauren Boebert says she’s ‘a pretty good aim,’ once again making as much sense as public gropings and teenage car thieves

Lauren Boebert would love nothing more than for the world to forget her many missteps and embarrassing failures.

Among most Americans — and most people, worldwide — Boebert is best known for horning up a Beetlejuice production and ignoring her son’s crime spree, but she’s aiming for a new identifier.

Quite literally. Boebert, gun-toting, red hat wearing conservative that she is, is working to redirect attention to something less career-damaging, but her attempts at “unifying Colorado” aren’t going quite as planned. Sure, she’s managed to unite much of the state in its dislike for their empty-headed Representative, but there’s little hope for the state’s own dipstick in lipstick to unite much of anyone under her brainless umbrella of public gropings and car thefts.

She’s still putting in the most meager of efforts, however, by relying on social media to promote the optics of actual work without putting in any real effort at all. Boebert turned to her page on X to tweet out an empty promise with a heavy NRA lilt. Starting strong with “Unifying Coloradans is the target,” Boebert immediately sullies her own point by turning it into yet another endorsement for guns. “I’m a pretty good aim,” the useless Representative added, even including a little target to ensure the message lands.

Unifying Coloradans is the target



And I’m a pretty good aim 🎯



It’s time to take our state back https://t.co/7aUnJs5X6p — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 26, 2024

Boebert is in no way aware of what Colorado needs. I have first-hand knowledge of this, since I was lucky enough to grow up in the beautiful state, and much of my family still resides there. In fact, I still get desperate, pleading calls from her campaign from time to time, begging me to contribute “a small $500 sum” to the floundering politician, as if she has the sense in her head to do something of worth for the state.

Of all the do-nothing politicians out there, Boebert is easily contending for the top spot. She’s absolutely worthless as a Representative, delivering almost no policy wins, no major changes, tax cuts, or any of the dangling fruits she’s promised, and instead serving as nothing but another mouthpiece for Trump.

Is that what Colorado needs, Bobo? Another gun-toting, boot licking politician to put the wants of a billionaire (or former billionaire) above her own consituents? I certainly don’t think so, and neither do the wave of commenters who took root in Boebert’s comment section with scathing responses to her empty tweet.

“Unifying?” One commenter wrote, aghast. “You literally go out of your way to attack anyone and anything that doesn’t support or fit into the Trump MAGA rhetoric or plan.”

They were joined by dozens upon dozens of other responders, who echoed the same sentiment with takeaways like “nothing says ‘I want to Unify’ quite like abandoning your home district, where you knew you were going to lose.”

There’s no speaking sense to these people, so none of those responses will register with Boebert, but that doesn’t make them any less accurate. The only proof we need of where Boebert’s loyalties lie was presented by the Representative herself, when she celebrated her victory in a signed MAGA hat and Trump-branded shoes. Donald Trump will always come first for Boebert, and if Colorado ever gets in the way of his aims, you can bet we all know who Boebert will choose to support.

