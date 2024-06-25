Mark Hamill reveals how Lauren Boebert will finally get to see the rest of ‘Beetlejuice: The Musical’ after getting kicked out for groping and vaping

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has somehow missed the memo that America is done with her shenanigans. The gun-worshipping Republican is running to reclaim her Colorado Congressional seat despite one major setback – she isn’t welcome there anymore. Instead, she’s tried to casually switch to the more red-leaning 4th congressional district. Unfortunately for Boebert, the constituents in her backup district are none too thrilled with her, and she already has some heavy competition with some even heftier backing.

Mark Hamill recently weighed in on the conversation, saying what every rational person is thinking – please God, Coloradans, vote for someone with a brain.

Lauren Boebert might not be the most put-together, valuable, or intelligent member of Congress, but she certainly represents some of the 2020s’ very worst political moments. The Coloradan is a master of hypocrisy. She’s constantly crying about protecting children from “drag queen perverts” but partakes in some questionable activities, like groping her boyfriend at children’s theatre productions during her off hours. While she shouts about family values, she’s actively abandoning her 18-year-old son who’s been charged with 22 counts of theft, and already has a grandchild by the very same teen.

Between a do-nothing political career and constant double standards, one would think the politician was surely on her way out the door. After all, she barely managed to squeak by in her 2022 election, securing the win with a measly 546 votes. But Boebert knows Coloradans “need [her] voice in Congress” and is willing to do whatever it takes – even if it means high tailing it out of her district to a different one in a bid for greener pastures.

Luckily for Coloradans, and the rest of the United States with half a brain in their heads, John Padora has been running for the 4th congressional district since 2023, and the Democrat is not about to let Boebert bumble her way through yet another district. Running on a platform of clean water, women’s rights, and congressional ethics reform, the activist is a welcome reprieve. In his first ad against the seat-holding Republican, Padora sits in the very same seat Boebert was caught diddling her boyfriend in.

Calling for real leadership and doing it with grace and poise, Padora gently chides Boebert’s questionable choices. If his reasonable calls for meaningful leadership weren’t enough, Padora has perhaps the greatest Jedi of all time on his side. Mark Hamill, has long been a vocal opponent of the current flavor of Republican crazy that Boebert guzzles so readily, took to X to encourage Coloradans to drop the Republican ASAP writing,

Hey Colorado- Please vote for John Padora. Not only is he the far superior candidate, but it will give his opponent plenty of free time to catch the ending of the #BeetlejuiceMusical she missed the first time. #WinWin https://t.co/jBrZK9DEGb — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 23, 2024

We think Hamill’s proposition is excellent. Finally, we can stop hearing whatever word vomit comes to Boebert’s mind and get some meaningful representation. And if Boebert pays attention to Beetlejuice this time, maybe she’ll finally understand what family is all about, and spend more time helping her troubled teen and less time trying to establish a “national gun” for America.

