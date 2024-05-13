Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks using a megaphone during a news conference following a tour of the encampment at University Yard at George Washington University on May 1, 2024 in Washington, DC. Student activists still in the encampment have continued through their sixth day of the demonstration, in solidarity with college campuses across the United States that have started encampments to call on their universities to divest financial ties from Israel.(Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

‘We should be able to deliver wins for the American people,’ says Lauren Boebert after years of doing nothing

She can certainly talk the talk but it doesn't look like she can walk the walk.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 13, 2024 07:21 am

Despite not even being very popular, even amongst members of her party, Lauren Boebert has called for unity amongst Republicans saying they should be able to deliver, although we’re all wondering just what she’s actually delivered (other than handjobs) over the past few years.

Recommended Videos

Last week Mike Johnson was able to cling to his job by the skin of his teeth despite certain Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene coming for his head. Johnson was saved by both Republicans who currently hold the House majority, but also the Democrats with a total of 359-43 voting to table Greene’s resolution.

Boebert opens her big mouth again

Addressing the situation on X, Boebert claimed to be disappointed in how the Republican party was currently governing but echoed her idol, Donald Trump, in saying “now is not the time to be vacating anyone.”

Trump made a lengthy statement on the matter on May 8th requesting that Republicans vote for the motion to table, urging the party to show unity. Lauren has basically echoed Trump, perhaps hoping it will make members of her party like her again.

The past several months have been disappointing. I hoped Republicans would govern like they campaign. We should be able to deliver wins for the American people, even with a slim House majority. 

As President Trump said, with a one-seat majority and November approaching, now is not the time to be vacating anyone.

We need conservative results and we can do better.

-Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 9th 2024

Plagiarizing the words of daddy Trump didn’t do much to save her already beyond-trashed reputation. It’s all very well sitting there saying the Republicans should be delivering those wins for the American people but what have you done lately Lauren?

Even after switching to Colorado’s fourth district, which was supposed to be an easier win, she’s been completely sidelined by her competitors. On top of that her donations have completely dried up, no one is even showing up to her events, and her son is about to go to jail for breaking into cars. It’s almost enough to make you feel sorry for her, you know, if she weren’t such an awful person.

The replies are filled with people from both sides of the political spectrum absolutely roasting her and her party, with some condemning Boebert’s apparent support of Mike Johnson while others point out that there haven’t been conservative results for years.

Obviously there are the usual calls for Lauren to pack it all in and maybe focus on raising her criminal son right. Honestly, that’s probably the best idea at this point, if she wants to deliver a win for the American people she should step away from politics and disappear from the public eye forever. But we all know that’s never going to happen.

Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.