‘He’s been a failure his entire career,’ says Lauren Boebert, who gropes people in public and has a son facing 22 theft charges

You know what they say about people in glass houses, right? Well, apparently Lauren Boebert missed that memo.

The outspoken dimwit Republican congresswoman recently took to Twitter to criticize President Biden, calling him a “failure for his entire career” as he prepares for a debate against former President Trump. This highly anticipated showdown between Biden and Trump is set to take place on Thursday, June 27 at 9:00 pm EST in Atlanta. The debate will be aired on CNN, giving viewers a front-row seat to watch these two political heavyweights go head-to-head (of course, leave it to the GOP to make a spectacle out of what should be a substantive discussion of the issues).

Joe Biden is spending this entire week holed up in Camp David preparing for the debate against President Trump.



He’s been in the game of politics for 50+ years.



He’s been a failure for his entire career.



One week isn’t going to prepare him to defend his five decades of failure… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 21, 2024

But what Boebert should really focus on is getting her own house in order before throwing stones. The self-proclaimed champion of “family responsibility” has a track record that’s about as impressive as a participation trophy at the annual hypocrites’ convention. Her son is facing 22 charges related to vehicle and property theft. You’d think the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, but this is next level.

According to global, international news America is carrying the world on it's economic powerhouse shoulders.



He must be doing something right.



Maybe you just don't understand what that word "failure" means?



Here's an example of failures as parents: pic.twitter.com/3FlzeUo0kL — Meme War Veteran (@Meme_WarVeteran) June 21, 2024

Not to be outdone by his son, Boebert’s ex-husband, Jayson, also wanted a piece of the action as he was recently arrested and charged with assault and other counts related to two domestic altercations. One of these incidents involved an argument with the congresswoman herself at a restaurant. The other altercation was a fight with their son, proving that dysfunction runs deep in the Boebert household.

Now, let’s circle back to Boebert’s own alleged indiscretions. In September 2023, she was kicked out of a Beetlejuice event for groping a man by her side. Oh, and let’s not forget the pièce de résistance: Openly vaping while seated in the theater. How is Boebert still a functioning politician? With her track record of perverted behavior and general buffoonery, it’s a wonder she hasn’t been kicked out of office.

You have NO idea what you’re talking about and for the record, you haven’t done jack sh*t for your constituents, so take all the seats, Beetlejuice! pic.twitter.com/mYE8C23Hc4 — Ashley Votes Blue ☮️ (@KuckelmanAshley) June 21, 2024

But we shouldn’t be too harsh on Boebert. God has blessed her with a little less brain power than the average bear (which might explain her ability to absorb the MAGA sycophancy and clownery with such ease). She famously dropped out of high school and you can only imagine the struggles she must have faced in the classroom. She took four attempts to finally pass her GED exam in 2020, just before her congressional run. And yet, she has the audacity to call Biden a failure?

First off you shouldn't be talking about failure as that's all you've done your entire career including your GED 3 times.



Second off I'm pretty sure he's not gonna have to defend anything since Trump doesn't know enough policy to question him on anything. — Mike (@MikeRunsMiles) June 21, 2024

At this point, it’s hard to expect anything resembling coherence or logic from Lauren Boebert. It’s time for her to put down the phone, step away from the Twitter machine, and focus on getting her own house in order. Until then, she should probably refrain from casting stones, lest she shatter her own glass house into a million pieces.

