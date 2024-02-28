Just like his mom, he doesn't seem to have learned the whole 'hands to yourself' thing.

Lauren Boebert, fresh off once again squawking about the “Biden crime family,” is hard at work establishing a crime family of her own. The 37-year-old’s home life continues to eclipse her floundering campaign for Colorado’s fourth district as her son becomes the latest member of the family to face an arrest.

Boebert’s 18-year-old son, Tyler Boebert, already made headlines last year when he made his mother — a teenage parent herself — a grandmother at 36. He was front-page news once again in late February after he was arrested in relation to a string of crimes in his mother’s current district. The 18-year-old now faces 22 charges including several potential felonies, all related to a “recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts,” according to Business Insider.

A perusal of Boebert’s Garfield County Jail record shows that the eldest Boebert child faces four counts of “criminal possession of a financial device,” another four counts of “criminal possession [of] ID documents,” three counts of “first degree criminal trespass auto with intent to commit a crime,” and one count of “conspiracy to commit a felony,” among others. That’s on top of three counts of “theft” totaling less than $300 each.

Boebert’s arrest adds yet another level of chaos to his mother’s ongoing scheme to maintain a position in Congress. That position in Congress — which she’s held since 2021 — earns her a solid $174,000 annually, on top of the representative’s previous wealth and her ex-husband’s business earnings. While its undoubtably true that debunked rumors of Boebert’s net worth — which some falsely estimated between $12 million and $41 million — were inflated, she’s still not slumming it like the rest of us.

The Boebert Crime Family is approaching 100 total combined arrests, criminal charges and police contacts. pic.twitter.com/oWcQlbCtr2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 28, 2024

Which makes the optics of her son robbing regular citizens, all in the district Boebert is payed to keep safe, all the more damning ⏤ and that’s on top of all the other embarrassing antics dragging the Boebert family name through the mud. This includes the representative’s own misbehavior, which saw the 37-year-old become a widespread laughing stock after she (one of many Republicans screeching about “morals” and “family values”) was filmed vaping and fondling at a public performance of Beetlejuice.

It all adds up to a very bad look for Boebert, particularly in a year in which the utter embarrassment of a representative is seeking re-election, and this time in a more right-leaning district. Even Colorado’s fourth district is set to reject Boebert, however, and we imagine her family’s latest antics aren’t helping the campaign much at all.