Lauren ‘my home newspaper thinks I’m disgusting’ Boebert has questions about Trump’s ‘assassination attempt’ and she needs them answered, like, right now

No.1 Trump fangirl, Lauren Boebert, is currently demanding answers regarding the supposed assassination attempt on the former president, while support in her own state continues to dwindle away to nothing.

Recommended Videos

Blabbering away on X as usual, the Colorado representative shared her own conspiracy theory regarding the supposed authorization of deadly force during the raids on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. “Why was deadly force authorized in the Mar-a-Lago raid when all they were expecting to encounter was papers?”

What is Boebert blathering about?

Conservatives have been highly critical of the Biden administration for authorizing the use of deadly force during the raid in August 2022. However, two things are important to note in this case, first of all, they weren’t just after some “papers” as Boebert puts it, they were after classified records that Trump had mishandled. The other thing worth noting is that this is pretty standard practice for the FBI, Fox News reports that a “policy statement” stated “Law Enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary.”

Despite this, people like Boebert have been playing victim on behalf of Trump, calling out Biden for weaponizing the federal government against him. The Fox News article also reports that the same “deadly force” policy was applied to Biden when his Delaware residences due to him also mishandling documents after his vice presidency.

Lauren’s devotion to Trump is costing her

So it seems Lauren and her cohorts are making a big noise about something that isn’t unusual at all, but we’re used to that by now, anything to hide from the fact that her own political career is bombing and her own state seems to hate her. In fact, according to an article from Newsweek, Mike Littwin, a columnist writing for her home newspaper, The Colorado Sun, called her “disgusting” and a “hypocrite.”

Littwin went on to criticize Boebert for defending a man who is “doing all he can to trash the American system of criminal justice.” So it seems that people in her home state dislike her as much as the rest of the world does. In the replies to her post you’ll find plenty more responses telling her to just stop talking. Many drew attention back to her son who is currently on trial for breaking into cars and theft.

I didn’t think it was possible, but you’re worse at being a mother than you are at being in Congress.

You mean, like the kind your son Tyler used against the woman with a brain tumor that he robbed at gunpoint? Maybe clean up your own house, Mommy Dearest…

it’s authorized for every FBI raid. Learn how stuff works.

This approach Boebert is taking isn’t doing her any favors. At this point, her career has already gone off the cliff and the constant defense of Trump seems like a last-ditch effort to win back some of the MAGA crowd in the hopes that people won’t forget to vote for her.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more