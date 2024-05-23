Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and House Republicans depart Collect Pond Park outside of Manhattan Criminal Court after a press conference during former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial on May 16, 2024 in New York City. Michael Cohen, former U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, is taking the stand again today to continue his cross examination by the defense in the former president's hush money trial. Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels is tied to Trump's 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Lauren ‘my home newspaper thinks I’m disgusting’ Boebert has questions about Trump’s ‘assassination attempt’ and she needs them answered, like, right now

The only question we need an answer to is when she's going to go away.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 23, 2024 06:55 am

No.1 Trump fangirl, Lauren Boebert, is currently demanding answers regarding the supposed assassination attempt on the former president, while support in her own state continues to dwindle away to nothing.

Blabbering away on X as usual, the Colorado representative shared her own conspiracy theory regarding the supposed authorization of deadly force during the raids on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. “Why was deadly force authorized in the Mar-a-Lago raid when all they were expecting to encounter was papers?”

What is Boebert blathering about?

Conservatives have been highly critical of the Biden administration for authorizing the use of deadly force during the raid in August 2022. However, two things are important to note in this case, first of all, they weren’t just after some “papers” as Boebert puts it, they were after classified records that Trump had mishandled. The other thing worth noting is that this is pretty standard practice for the FBI, Fox News reports that a “policy statement” stated “Law Enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary.”

Despite this, people like Boebert have been playing victim on behalf of Trump, calling out Biden for weaponizing the federal government against him. The Fox News article also reports that the same “deadly force” policy was applied to Biden when his Delaware residences due to him also mishandling documents after his vice presidency.

Lauren’s devotion to Trump is costing her

So it seems Lauren and her cohorts are making a big noise about something that isn’t unusual at all, but we’re used to that by now, anything to hide from the fact that her own political career is bombing and her own state seems to hate her. In fact, according to an article from Newsweek, Mike Littwin, a columnist writing for her home newspaper, The Colorado Sun, called her “disgusting” and a “hypocrite.”

Littwin went on to criticize Boebert for defending a man who is “doing all he can to trash the American system of criminal justice.” So it seems that people in her home state dislike her as much as the rest of the world does. In the replies to her post you’ll find plenty more responses telling her to just stop talking. Many drew attention back to her son who is currently on trial for breaking into cars and theft.

I didn’t think it was possible, but you’re worse at being a mother than you are at being in Congress.

You mean, like the kind your son Tyler used against the woman with a brain tumor that he robbed at gunpoint? Maybe clean up your own house, Mommy Dearest…

it’s authorized for every FBI raid.  Learn how stuff works.

This approach Boebert is taking isn’t doing her any favors. At this point, her career has already gone off the cliff and the constant defense of Trump seems like a last-ditch effort to win back some of the MAGA crowd in the hopes that people won’t forget to vote for her.

Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.