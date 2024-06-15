TikTok woman breastfeeding protection order
‘I’m so terrified for her’: Woman’s husband divorces her for breastfeeding their son, and that’s not even the worst of it

A man is a never-ending line of red flags and yet, the legal system remains blind.
Margarida Bastos
Published: Jun 15, 2024 10:12 am

Let’s say it louder for anyone who may be distracted in the back: Breastfeeding is a natural part of human development and interaction between mother and baby. All mammals do it. It’s part of the process of motherhood – unless some condition compels mothers to resort to formulas.

According to the World Health Organization:

“Breastmilk is the ideal food for infants. It is safe, clean and contains antibodies which help protect against many common childhood illnesses. Breastmilk provides all the energy and nutrients that the infant needs for the first months of life, and it continues to provide up to half or more of a child’s nutritional needs during the second half of the first year, and up to one-third during the second year of life.”

Unfortunately, even though it’s the 21st century, there is still some stigma surrounding this biological practice, so much so that some women are not even willing to breastfeed and others have to deal with the occasional judgmental stare or an unkind word.

But nothing could be worse than what this lady had to go through. In the incident that exploded online thanks TikTok, it is boldly underlined how this is still a topic that we need to talk about, not sweep under the rug and turn the other cheek. Sweeping under the carpet is exactly what the judge has done in the divorce case discussed in the video, putting the mother and child in danger in the process. This is yet another disheartening example of women not being taken seriously when they file legal complaints about their ex’s harassment and stalking.

The ex who is nothing but red flags

@dustinpoynter

CRAZY UPDATE, CRAZY STORY 🚩 her tag is @🤍•Loony•🤎 article by @YourTango #momsoftiktok #dadsoftiktok #divorce #manipulation #fyp #viral #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Dustin Poynter

TikToker Dustin Poynter advocated for the story on his account. He details how this woman’s husband not only believed her breastfeeding was “incestuous”, but exhibited a number of other red flags that have her pleading for an extension of her protection order against him. According to the form she filed, her spouse did nearly everything wrong that a husband could do to his wife, from stealing money to sexual abuse, which included posting private photos on the Internet.

One of the most glaring red flags is the fact that he’s trying to get a layout of the house where she lives, and some unknown man has been taking pictures of the place and then leaving.

Unfortunately, and frustratingly, the court is not taking her complaints seriously. The judge dismissed the extension because he thought there were too many jurisdictions involved. This is yet another case where women are dismissed when they have legitimate complaints about their exes and require protection under the law.

“Too many jurisdictions seems like an excellent reason to […] give her full custody.. not dismiss the entire thing ..” wrote one commenter.

@howzehappenings

The most disappointing part is knowing the man who’s never soothed a breastfed baby is now deciding to try but is choosing to do it at a time where it’ll only be traumatic for everyone. He did not do it when it could have been helpful or when I specifically asked for the help. #breastfeedingjourney #breastfeeding #momtok #momsoftiktok #singlemom #divorce #custody #postpartum

♬ In the Forest – Lesfm & Olexy

Under this video, wherein the lady gives her brief first-person account, one kind commenter wrote: “I had no idea this was an issue until TikTok and I send so much love to the mamas going through this. It truly is a failure of the family court and our children pay ❤️” Children and mothers pay while the men, who can hardly be called fathers, get unwarranted leniency. Those in the comments urged for the safety of the woman as she was only doing her best in the role of a parent, unlike her ex.

Poynter linked the lady’s account in the video, but it seems to have been deactivated after he posted the video.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.