Woman breastfeeding a cat on plane parody goes viral on TikTok

A parody video of a woman breastfeeding her cat has gone viral on TikTok weeks after the real-life event on a Delta Air Lines flight.

In the clip, an unidentified male passenger complains to flight attendants about a woman sitting across from him that’s supposedly breastfeeding her cat rather than a baby. As the clip continues, the flight attendants confront the unnamed woman. She then accuses them of “invading her privacy” and claims that because it was 2021, they would take a liability by forcing her to expose her cat covered in a blanket.

After going back and forth for quite some time, the unidentified woman allows the male attendant to remove the blanket. When the truth is discovered, the woman admits that she was “breastfeeding” her stuffed cat. Many realized it was a fake cat after the pet, whom she referred to as a “lynx,” had clearly fake eyes. The TikTok video ultimately generated a million views.



The real-life event, on the other hand, occurred in November after an unidentified woman who flew from Syracuse, NY, to Atlanta, GA, was caught breastfeeding her pet on the Delta flight. After the unnamed woman was told to put her hairless feline in its cage repeatedly, she refused.

In an interview with Newsweek, Ainsley Elizabeth, the flight attendant present during that fiasco, told the publication what happened. She said, “This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby. Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn’t put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life.”

The incident began circulating and went viral a month after News Week’s initial report.