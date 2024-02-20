The 50-part TikTok, explained

Multipart stories are commonplace on TikTok, but users typically have the decency to keep the tale relatively short. But there are those rare few tales that deserve so much more than the social norm. The 50-part TikTok has been making the rounds on social media, and while most of us don’t have 7-ish hours to devote to one story, its an absolutely bonkers listen for anyone willing to devote the time.

ReesaTeesa’s miniseries about short her marriage to a pathological liar is well worth the investment, as she shares a truly traumatic experience with grace, humor, and more details that anyone should have to remember about the darkest moments in their life.

What is the 50-part TikTok?

The 50-part Tiktok was uploaded in mid-February 2024 by user ReesaTeesa. Uploaded over a matter of days, and filmed as a series of lives, Teesa tells a horror story about finding and marrying the love of her life, only to discover everything about him was entirely made up. She describes the relationship as “The United Nation of Red Flags,” and acknowledges that she blew right past the warning signs.

The whole story can be found in the Who the F**k Did I Marry? Playlist, but be warned – most of the episodes are 10 minutes long ,meaning you’ll have to devote around 7.5 hours to hear the whole tale – and that’s not counting the clarification videos tossed in throughout.

The 50-part TikTok, summarized

The 50-part TikTok is is, of course, all told from Reesa’s perspective. She tries to keep things chronological and offer information in roughly the same way she experienced it. Luckily for all of us (and Teesa, too), the TikToker kept audio logs during her relationship, and had plenty of “source material” to share. While there is no way to verify her story, she claims there are those that could come out of the woodwork to support her story.

Likewise, she says her ex was never diagnosed as a pathological liar — but after this story, we need no convincing. The tale unfolds over approximately a year and 5 months, and before you get judgmental, Reesa knows it was way too good to be true in hindsight.

ReesaTeesa met her ex, who she refers to as Legion, through Facebook dating in 2020. She later realized that he had also matched her on Hinge, but the names and details on the profiles were different. The red flags start right away, but as she says, “it is so many red flags that you would have thought I was colorblind.” As far as she knew, Legion had just moved to the Atlanta metro area from California, and his well-paying job was subsidizing his lifestyle while he relocated. He told her that his parents were dead, that he had 4 brothers and 2 sisters, and that he used to play arena football – he claimed his team even won a championship.

Legion was constantly in contact with his siblings and kids; he called them every day and would chat for hours. He was a divorcé whose wife had cheated on him, and while he wanted nothing to do with her, he still loved his stepchildren. He appeared to be a hard-working man who wanted all the same things Teesa did, and their first date “proved” he was a good man, one who would show up for her when her car got a flat tire – and well enough off that he could pay for a new one. She said she was surprised by how much he talked, as she hadn’t met men who were that chatty – and he quickly answered any questions she asked.

Not only did he appear to have his life together, but after just 2 weeks of knowing one another, the COVID-19 isolation protocols kicked in. ReesaTeesa didn’t want to quarantine alone, and Legion offered to cover household bills like rent and utilities; she says it was a relief to never have to worry about funds again. With so much security, she was more than happy to look at homes with him.

Legion provided her with documents that “verified” his line of credit, which seemed to prove that he could afford a $750k mortgage. When she reiterated that she couldn’t afford such a steep price, he assured her that his time as an arena football player gave him the funds to invest, and he was more than capable of paying. He even told her he had an offshore account to “avoid taxes.”

Their first attempt to buy a home fell through, but Reesa caught wise to his shenanigans during the process. She called him out for the delayed inspections and the strange back-and-forth with the real estate agent, but her fears were assuaged when he took her shopping for new appliances and furniture. He even paid the down payments for layaway while she watched.

Things started to ramp up after he failed to show up for her after she miscarried and needed a surgical procedure. Her appointment was scheduled, and miraculously, just a few days before the date, her then-boyfriend was promoted to vice president – which would take effect at a meeting that would overlap with her surgery. He told her his sister could come pick her up and be with her, but Reesa declined, opting for a close friend instead. He was several hours late to pick her up, and she found out afterward he had told her mother and auntie not to come and see her for at least a week.

Over their brief marriage, Reesa became more and more skeptical of his stories. His endeavors never seemed to pan out. From buying a house (they attempted 3 times) to buying a BMW. Her audio recordings helped her keep track of his lies, at first she was willing to look in the other direction, but they became too much and she had to investigate. After talking with his ex-wife, who had never cheated on him, she uncovered an absolutely bonkers number of lies.

His ex-wife validated all of Reesa’s fears. She immediately empathized with Reesa’s situation, and offered to help where she could. Below is only a fraction his his “tall tales.”

He only had 2 brothers, an older brother, and a twin. Legion based many of his lies on his twin’s life.

He had 0 sisters. Makes you wonder who he would have tapped to pick Reesa up from the hospital.

His parents weren’t dead, they had different careers than he claimed, and neither one was in contact with him anymore.

He never spoke to family members on the phone – while he had daily conversations, no one was on the other end.

He never attended the college he claimed to have graduated from, and had never even been to California.

He didn’t have a cushy job as VP. He worked as a forklift driver.

He was flat broke and had been couch-surfing when they met.

His “assistant” was actually him, but on a prepaid phone to avoid suspicion.

His bank statements and legal paperwork were screenshots from Google that he manipulated.

When he was “working on the weekend,” he was actually serving jail time. For impersonating a cop, driving with a suspended license, and trespassing.

While he was impersonating an officer, he would “search” apartments for drugs and frisk women.

He used a fake social security number.

Ex-Husband’s response to 50-part TikTok

Since ReesaTeesa’s story took off, her ex-husband has taken to the app to clap back. In a since-deleted video, he claims that Reesa cheated on him, and that’s why the pair broke up. All those lies and all he can come up with is “she cheated?” C’mon, we know you’re more creative than that!

TikTok is having none of his comments. Though plenty are hoping for more tea, it seems his credibility is already shot. Since his response, his Facebook and Instagram have been doxed proving that yet again, TikTok patrol works harder than the FBI.