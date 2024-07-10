Marjorie Taylor Greene dares to whip out the H-word when blasting a Supreme Court Justice for violating ‘God-given natural rights’

Two things can be said with absolute certainty about Marjorie Taylor Greene. First of all, she loves her guns, and second of all, she’s an insufferable clown. Sorry, these are just the facts.

On July 5, an incident occurred outside Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s home when an individual was shot by two marshals following an attempted carjacking. The Obama-appointed Sotomayor is one of the only remaining liberal voices on the court, so you know Marj wasn’t able to resist taking a jab at the judge and using the situation to further her own agenda.

This hypocrite loves guns when they protect her, but would happily strip your right to defend your family at the first chance.



She’s not fit for office because she doesn’t understand God-given natural rights. https://t.co/ED37M825Nf — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 10, 2024

Whipping out the H-word eh? I’m surprised such a big word exists in Marj’s limited vocabulary, although I’m not surprised she doesn’t see the irony of calling someone else a hypocrite. What is it people say about stones and glass houses? Greene has to be one of the biggest hypocrites out there — this is the same woman calling for President Joe Biden to be impeached and prosecuted while simultaneously claiming that Donald Trump and Steve Bannon are completely innocent of the crimes we all know they committed!

Greene also maintains that the Jan 6. Riots were peaceful protests while seemingly having a problem with Black Lives Matter protests. This is the same woman who claims to be a team player but throws her own colleagues under the bus; the same woman who spends all her time peddling lies on X and then complains about do-nothing Republicans. Honestly, this list could go on but I have neither the time nor the patience to catalog every single hypocritical moment from MTG’s career.

Also, how is gun ownership a God-given natural right? What about guns is natural? It’s been a while since I’ve picked up a Bible but I must have totally skipped the part where it says “If thou art an American citizen it is thou righteth to be packing heat at all times.”

She left out some vital information

Even the point Greene tries to make with this post — the implication that Sotomayor is okay with guns when they are used to protect her — doesn’t make sense! Kentrell Flowers, the man who was attempting to steal the car, pulled a gun out first. The marshals shot him in retaliation, but the whole thing likely wouldn’t have happened if the U.S. had tighter gun control! It literally tells you who pulled the gun first in the New York Post article she reposted.

On top of that, Sotomayor wasn’t even at home, so it seems like her life was never really in any danger from the start. Of course, Marj conveniently left these little details out because they wouldn’t fit with the narrative she was trying to push, yet another example of an outright lie being told by the Georgia representative. And she really has the nerve to sit there and call someone else a hypocrite?

