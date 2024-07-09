‘Joe Biden should be impeached and prosecuted, not elected’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets herself in a tizzy by mistaking ‘criminal’ Biden for Donald Trump

No amount of mental gymnastics can make Donald Trump anything but a convicted criminal with zero compassion for anyone but himself, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is putting in the effort nonetheless.

Her latest attempts to twist and bend reality into something resembling praise of the disgraced former president could give Simone Biles a run for her money, but they still aren’t enough to erase the embarrassing truth about the Republican candidate for president.

The facts of the matter remain: Donald Trump is a convicted felon with a horrendous track record and barely two brain cells left in his skull, but his followers are too mindlessly devoted to the cult he’s created to notice. Greene has been battling for first place among his glassy-eyed fawners since before she made her way into office, and she’ll continue to bend the truth into whatever shape she can manage if it serves Daddy Trump.

Even if that means a complete reversal of reality, a tactic the abominable Congresswoman whipped out in early July in a strange attempt to shift the optics on her party’s candidate. In one of her most desperate moves so far, Greene attempted to label President Joe Biden as a “criminal liar,” two things that are concretely, legally true about Trump, and once again worked to make Biden’s cognitive state the biggest issue facing our country in a post to X.

And now the Democrats are all lining up like blind sheep behind criminal liar Joe Biden.



The entire world can and has seen his severe decline.



Joe Biden should be impeached and prosecuted, not elected. https://t.co/39S1GBad4s — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 9, 2024

The issue of Biden’s age is an actual pressing concern for many Americans, but no number is high enough to be more concerning than his opponent’s genuinely unstable behavior. Sure, Joe Biden may be close to unintelligible in many of his responses, and he may come across as older than Gandalf in plenty of his appearances, but he’s not an unbalanced lunatic who wants to strip American citizens of their rights, eliminate the middle class completely, and destroy our environment and economy all at once.

Donald Trump is all that and more, but sure, it’s Biden whose “severe decline” we should be worried about. Perhaps the most hilariously absurd element of Greene’s post is nestled at the end, where she claimed that “Joe Biden should be impeached and prosecuted, not elected.”

Do I sense a bit of projection here, Margie? After all, Trump — the king of your spiraling court — has already been both impeached and prosecuted. That fact may have been lost on Georgia’s own Botched Bitter Barbie, but it wasn’t lost on the commenters who swarmed her post to add their own two cents.

One commenter aptly noted that Greene’s sentiment “sounds familiar,” but doesn’t quite line up with Biden’s state of affairs. Another was even more direct in stating, “Keep in mind the whole world has seen Trump for criminal, conman, rapist, liar and much more.”

Others took the time to list the current charges, investigations, and legal issues faced by either candidate and aptly illustrated just how big of a gap exists between the two contenders for U.S. president. There’s no comparing Trump’s laundry list of offenses with the scattered, frequently failed, investigations into Biden’s alleged “criminal” activity.

The MAGA crowd just keeps setting themselves up to fail, but they really don’t seem to have another recourse at this point. They’ve dug themselves in too deep with their support for Trump, and no number of convictions, fresh revelations, and blatantly criminal acts are ever going to change their minds.

