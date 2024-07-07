‘You have no idea what you are talking about’: Marjorie Taylor Greene cranks the stupidity up a notch by rewriting history in real-time

Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again found herself in the spotlight, but not for the reasons she might have hoped. This time, Greene’s attempt to showcase her patriotism has inadvertently highlighted a glaring gap in her historical knowledge.

Greene, known for conspiracy theories about Jewish space lasers, is rarely seen working as a congresswoman from Georgia. Yet, she does her best to pretend she’s a patriot who cares about the country’s future. Her best is usually embarrassing, though, as the fervorous Republican has obviously slept through her elementary school history lessons.

On July 5, 2024, Taylor Greene took to social media to share what she believed to be a profound message about American history. The congresswoman shared a list of signers of the Declaration of Independence with information on their age when the document was forged. MTG’s intentions were obvious: Inspire nationalistic fervor while also bashing the supposedly lazy younger generations, who were incapable of doing something as crucial in their 20s and 30s. There’s just one tiny issue: Greene got almost every name on the list wrong.

Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t know history, or how to use Google

.@RepMTG Unbelievable! You have no idea what you are talking about. Firstly, James Madison did not sign the Declaration of Independence. At that time, he was deeply involved in Virginia politics and didn't join the Continental Congress until 1780. Similarly, Alexander Hamilton,… — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) July 5, 2024

As more historically savvy commenters pointed out, only two men mentioned by Taylor Greene — Thomas Jefferson and John Hancock — put their names on the famous document. This gaffe isn’t just a minor slip-up; it’s a full-blown rewriting of American history in real time. It’s as if Greene decided to play a game of historical Mad Libs, filling in blanks with whatever names sounded sufficiently patriotic.

The irony of Greene’s mistake is almost palpable. We have a member of Congress who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, demonstrating a fundamental misunderstanding of one of the most pivotal moments in American history. While it’s easy to joke at Greene’s historical faux pas, her consistent pattern of misinformation and conspiracy-peddling is no laughing matter. This latest blunder adds to a long list of questionable statements and actions that have many questioning her fitness for office.

When our elected officials can’t distinguish between basic historical facts, it raises serious questions about their ability to make informed decisions on complex contemporary issues. As such, electors should choose carefully who they pick to represent them in the Legislative election, lest they get stuck with a loud bonehead incapable of bypassing the intellect of a toddller.

