Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has a new tactic to attract attention: pretend to be a woman with stark Christian values. Her hypocrisy was on full form in a recent post that was so transparently pandering that even her fan base seemed to turn on her.

Greene posted a picture of herself in workout gear flexing some muscular arms outdoors on a rock, which is fine, but what really takes the whole thing to the next level is the caption:

“My foundation is built on Him. Solid and as a rock. To Him be the praise and the glory!!” Again, this is nothing groundbreaking. Greene is a politician and assumes that a post like this will endear her to right-wing conservatives. But if we go by the replies on her post, this doesn’t seem like what happened at all.

My foundation is built on Him. Solid and as a rock. To Him be the praise and the glory!! pic.twitter.com/rXixlh650i — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 7, 2024

Did people praise Greene for her faith? Ha! Here are some of the replies:

“You cheated on your husband with some Zangief-lookin tantric sex guru.”

This one actually may have some basis in truth, apparently, as per the Daily Mail. The news outlet said Greene had affairs with both “tantric sex guru Craig Ivey and fitness gym manager Justin Tway.” The men said they thought her marriage was ending because of how brazen she was with the affairs. Here’s another:

“Isn’t committing adultery breaking one of the ten commandments? It’s almost like [you’re] faking being a Christian for votes.”

Wait! Sarcasm and wit? Where are these people when we’re looking for politicians? Another good one:

“Oh, honey… you are a divorced serial adulterer who has made a career out of bearing false witness. The foundation of your Christian faith is more like rancid tapioca than rock.”

Pretty good takedown. Of course, Greene seems to be maybe still reeling from a recent comment by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, who called Greene a “bleach-blonde, bad-built butch body” in a now-viral moment. Someone of course pointed this out:

She just keeps posting more pictures of her B6 body…y’all Jasmine got under her skin ☠️🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/cSwKwvWNr4 — Wren (@wrens_dens) June 7, 2024

Someone else fired some scripture right back at her, and this time it was with a chapter and verse. “I guess you missed the memo from Proverbs 16:18: “Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall.” Maybe spend less time in front of the mirror and more time on your knees in prayer. Vanity doesn’t look good on anyone, even with biceps like those.”

Other responses are not as thought out and more just mean. Many are also pointing out what they think are obvious photoshop areas:

Nobody's leg has a DENT in them, Mrs. Photoshop til you drop pic.twitter.com/UDMHnNsrTh — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) June 7, 2024

It’s almost enough to make you feel bad for her, until you realize she she’s declared she’s in a “spiritual war” against gender identity. So much hate and hypocrisy, but unfortunately it’s just another day for Marj.

