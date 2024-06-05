Do-nothing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene admits that Americans are fed up with do-nothing Republicans

Georgia GOP representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene is up to her usual antics – that being running her mouth and making a fool of herself.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) Mrs. Bleach blonde bad built butch body continued perpetuating the same story that she’s been peddling for the last few days now regarding Donald Trump’s convictions – demanding that the charges be dropped. She also doubled down on her calls to impeach President Biden, although failed to give a valid reason as to why he should actually be impeached. You have to wonder if she even knows what impeachment means at this point, she always brings it up, but you don’t just impeach a guy because you don’t like him, there needs to be evidence of a crime, you know, kind of like the crimes Donald Trump was convicted of.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been pestering Mike Johnson

Greene also spoke about her meeting with Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, the same guy she’s been trying to oust from his role. Talking to journalists she went into detail regarding her long list of ideas, “I went in with my list of ideas that I’m going to continue pressing further on.”

Earlier, I had a meeting with Speaker Johnson.



I told him Americans are fed up with do-nothing Republicans.



We need to take action: impeach Biden, pressure NY to drop its false charges against President Trump, and use the power of the purse.



The clown show in DC has gone on… pic.twitter.com/tUXxUITXjE — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 4, 2024

In her post to X, she also had the audacity to call out her fellow “Do-nothing Republicans” who failed to get things done. Sorry, I’m just trying to remember all the amazing things Marj has managed to get done so far, there must be so many, but strangely my mind is just drawing blanks. Now that I think about it, does anybody know what she actually even does? Or what her job even is for that matter?

In the video, one of the journalists interviewing Greene tells her that Mike Johnson claimed their meeting was productive, but she disagrees, saying “it’s only productive to me when there is action taken.” So by her own standards she’s got to be one of the least productive representatives – other than Lauren Boebert of course. Despite this, she has to be one of the most outspoken Republicans right now

She may not like it, but it’s kind of how the world works, apparently Marj thinks that getting things done only counts if she gets her way. I thought being a representative meant actually representing and serving in the interests of the people but it seems the only interests she’s serving are her own.

She should focus less on whining about the situation online and get back to doing her job and working with others rather than against them. Or maybe she’s just hoping Project 2025 will be enacted so she can stop pretending to care about democracy and Marj and the rest of her cronies can go full on Galactic Empire.

