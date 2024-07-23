‘Trump gives Biden another kick with his hobnailed boot’: Bette Midler hurls an obscenity at Trump after the convicted felon refuses to act his age

The fallout from Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race continues to bring more people out of the woodwork, this time prompting commentary from Hollywood icon Bette Midler.

The actress and singer, who has never been shy in sharing her thoughts about former President Donald Trump, has doubled down on her opinions, taking to social media to criticize Trump’s footwear. Ok, we’ll admit that Midler’s tweet wasn’t a Fashion Police-style takedown of Trump’s shoes, since the reference to his “hobnailed boot” was more of a metaphor about his consistent kicking-down of Biden following his exit from the Democratic ticket.

So of course, the ever gracious Trump gives Biden another kick with his hobnailed boot as Biden steps down: “Joe Biden was the worst president in history”…but as we all know, with DJT, every accusation is a confession. Thanks for the confirmation, schmuck! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 21, 2024

Writing on X, the Hocus Pocus star referenced Trump’s recent comments on NBC News, in which he claimed that Biden was “the worst president in the history of the United States.” While you’d think Trump should be focussing his energy on presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris instead of the outgoing Biden, Midler nonetheless weighed in on Trump’s comments, describing them as evidence of “Trump giv[ing] Biden another kick with his hobnailed boot.”

Elsewhere in the tweet, she sarcastically described Trump as “ever gracious”, and wrote that every accusation hurled by him doubles as “a confession.” Of course, Trump’s characterization of Biden’s presidency seems like a case of the pot calling the kettle black, which seems to be exactly what Midler is getting at. “Thanks, for the confirmation,” she wrote in reference to the Trump years, before concluding with an insult so juicy you could see it being sold kerbside by young children: “schmuck!”.

Joe Biden is a true American patriot. He’s been a fantastic President, and it hurts that the circumstances have been so unique and historic that he was obliged to drop out. He is the rarest of politicians, a decent man who lived by his values. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 21, 2024

Of course, such a scathing take should perhaps be expected from Midler, who has consistently voiced her anti-Trump opinions in recent months while celebrating news of Harris stepping up to the plate. In 2024 alone, The First Wives Club star has criticized Trump’s comments about Hannibal Lecter, won the internet with a meme poking fun at the Trump and Jesus comparisons, and condemned the decision to dismiss Trump’s classified documents case in the wake of the assassination attempt.

Midler isn’t the only celebrity who has responded to Biden’s stepping down, with Star Trek’s George Takai, Star Wars’ Mark Hamill and A Star Is Born’s Barbara Streisand (I’m sensing a theme) each praising the current president’s term while denouncing his opponent.

Between all that star power and the many spells Midler learned in Hocus Pocus, here’s hoping some witchy divine intervention will see Harris in the White House and Project 2025 firmly down the drain.

