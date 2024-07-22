‘When is the last time Trump ever did that?’: George Takei points out what separates Joe Biden from twice-impeached convicted felons

In a surprising move, President Joe Biden announced he will not seek re-election in 2024, bowing out of the race at age 81.

While his tenure had its triumphs and challenges, his advanced age and apparent fatigue in recent public appearances raised questions about his continued ability to bear the immense pressures of the presidency. Despite the issues he faced in office, Biden’s choice to pass the torch can be seen as a mature decision, giving a younger generation of leaders a chance to step up. He’s earned respect for putting the country first.

Many prominent figures like Mark Hamill, Barbra Streisand, Barack Obama, and even former Republican congressman Joe Walsh have applauded Biden’s selfless move. But leave it to the inimitable George Takei to really hit the nail on the head. The Star Trek icon didn’t mince words, pointing out the stark difference between Biden’s graceful exit and Donald Trump‘s infantile tantrums and desperate attempts to cling to power.

Joe Biden put his country before himself. When is the last time Trump ever did that? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 22, 2024

Trump has been mired in controversy, facing multiple investigations and even becoming the first former U.S. president to be criminally indicted. From allegedly mishandling classified documents to accusations of election interference and inciting an insurrection, the twice-impeached Trump has consistently prioritized his ego and ambitions over the rule of law and the integrity of our democracy.

The contrast couldn’t be clearer. On one side, we have Joe Biden — flawed, sure, but ultimately a dedicated public servant who knows when to pass the baton for the good of the nation; on the other hand, we have Donald Trump — a narcissistic, power-hungry man-child who undermines democracy and the rule of law at every turn in pursuit of his ego and self-interest. Trump may still have his cultish MAGA base, but for the rest of us, the choice between integrity and corrupt ambition is no choice at all. Thank you, George Takei, for always telling it like it is.

