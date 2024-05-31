George Takei has the perfect nickname for Donald Trump now that he’s a convicted felon

Donald Trump is going down, and as you can imagine, everybody had something to say about it, from his detractors to his biggest fans.

One of the convicted felon’s biggest haters has to be George Takei, and you’ve got to give it to him, he’s really been consistent with calling out Trump’s nonsense for years now. Takei, Mark Hamill, and Stephen King, just to name a few, have provided us with plenty of witty commentary and take-downs since the businessman became the 45th president of the United States.

George Takei has a new name for Donald Trump

But now, it seems Takei and his peers are going to have the last laugh since Trump was found guilty on 34 counts on May 30th. In fact, the Star Trek actor has already come up with a new nickname for him, and we have to admit, it’s perfect.

We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 30, 2024

Like it or not, he’ll be going down in history as the first president to be charged as an actual felon, so referring to him by the number of charges rather than his presidential number will probably be a more appropriate way to remember him. Then again, it could result in him being confused with Eisenhower, who was actually the 34th president.

There are some who still believe that, come November, we’ll be referring to Donald Trump as 47. At the moment, that possibility is still on the table, so we’re going to have to wait and see what happens after the judge hands out his sentence. But even if Trump does avoid jail and somehow wins the election, he’ll forever be remembered as Mr. 34, AKA the only president in history to be criminally charged.

