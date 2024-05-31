‘Crookedy-crook-crook-crook’: Stephen King breaks down for Tucker Carlson why Donald Trump is, you know, a convicted felon

The internet is undoubtedly full of divided political opinions this morning. While people like Tucker Carlson are calling Donald Trump’s hush money verdict a sham, others like Stephen King are celebrating the fact that justice has been served.

Recommended Videos

The more right-leaning individuals out there are peddling conspiracy theories relating to election rigging, completely ignoring the fact that it was actually Trump himself who tried to overthrow the election when he lost to Joe Biden. Anyways, former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, has thrown his hat in the ring and given his opinion on the historic verdict.

Import the Third World, become the Third World. That’s what we just saw. This won’t stop Trump. He’ll win the election if he’s not killed first. But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world. Anyone who defends this verdict is a danger to you and your… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 30, 2024

Posting to X (formerly known as Twitter), Carlson claimed that the verdict marked “the end of the fairest justice system in the world.” He even implies there’s a possibility that Trump may be assassinated before he wins the election. The MAGA crowd really do love pushing this idea that the left are gunning for Trump, since earlier this month they were claiming the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate was also an attempt on his life. Either way, Carlson’s post certainly leans into that conspiratorial rhetoric a bit too much.

Stephen King breaks it down

But worry not, because Stephen King is here to dispel the nonsense as he states the real reason why Trump was found guilty. You won’t believe this, but it turns out it’s a lot less complicated than all this election rigging new world order stuff being spouted online by the likes of Carlson.

Sorry, Tucker.

He did this to himself, having sexual intercourse with a porn star.

Crookedy-crook-crook-crook. https://t.co/dfXrON2Zqy — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 30, 2024

King’s right when he says that “he did this to himself,” Trump really has nobody else to blame for this but himself. He was found guilty because he is guilty, it’s really as simple as that. While people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Tucker Carlson may perform all kinds of mental gymnastics to protect the image of their hero, it all boils down to the simple fact that he is a crook, and now he’s facing the consequences of his actions.

Right now, it’s unclear whether Trump will be sentenced to any actual prison time, but being found guilty on almost all counts in this case is certainly a blow. The former president has tried pleading ignorance, stating that he doesn’t even know what he’s being charged with despite previously telling the judge he understood the charges.

People like Carlson will have you believe that he didn’t actually commit a crime, and many have bought into this narrative, but the charges are right there in black and white. Trump is being charged with falsifying business records, and you can easily find all 34 charges listed online. Stephen King is simply calling it like it is while Carlson continues to live in delulu land.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more