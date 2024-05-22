Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), speak to members of the press while exiting the U.S. Capitol after introducing a motion to vacate on the floor of the House of Representatives seeking to remove Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) from his leadership position on May 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House voted 359 to 43 to table the motion to vacate.
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Unmitigated moron Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Biden tried to ‘assassinate’ Trump but old pal Elon Musk has betrayed her

The only thing being assassinated is Marj's last remaining brain cell.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 22, 2024 06:24 am

Another day, another truly wild and unhinged claim from Marjorie Taylor Greene on social media. At this point, the joke of a Georgian congresswoman isn’t so much commenting on current affairs as writing a high fantasy novel one tweet at a time.

Recommended Videos

The latest mind-boggling band wagon she’s hopped on to, taking her on a non-stop trip to Crazytown? That President Biden and the FBI were trying to assassinate Donald Trump when the federal authorities searched Mar-a-Lago for classified documents in August 2022. Blame Trump himself for spreading this ridiculous claim around first, although Marj was all to happy to squawk about it herself, like a politically inept parrot.

For context, unsealed court filings have revealed official documentation from the search, with one passage reading “Law enforcement officers for the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary.” This caused Trump himself to blow up (well, not literally — if only) on Truth Social, claiming that Biden had authorized the FBI to use “DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE” on him during the “UnConstitutional Raid” on Mar-a-Lago.

Clearly a man with such a strong grasp of the English language and punctuation cannot be mistaken, so MTG dutifully started tweeting about it too, going so far as to claim that “The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light.”

Here’s the thing, though: the “deadly force” line is standard FBI procedure, used on documentation relating to all incidents like this and was not some special, underhanded request from Biden. In fact, it’s employed in a a bid to limit fatalities, not ensure them.

Ironically, Taylor Greene’s own flagrant falsehoods were assassinated themselves, all thanks to X’s Community Notes feature. The fact-checking service slapped Greene’s tweet with an addendum reading, “This is false. Neither the DOJ nor the FBI were planning to assassinate Mr. Trump. That language in question is standard procedure.”

In other words, “Please pay no attention to the screeching doomsayer with the bleach blonde bad built butch body.”

MTG is probably feeling pretty betrayed now, given that Community Notes is a favorite feature of her old pal, Elon Musk, who she’s previously allied with on the app for various offensive endeavors. There’s not a lot we can be thankful for about what Musk has done to Twitter, but at least the rise of fact-checking on the site has been a useful addition, and now it’s led to this deliciously embarrassing moment for Marjorie.

Unfortunately, we know all too well by now that the MAGA minions don’t exactly back down in the face of iron-clad facts, so we might continue to hear more about these nonsensical claims from Trump and co. in the future. One commenter to Greene’s tweet put it best, though, when reasoning how we know the FBI never tried to assassinate him: “He’s not dead. If they wanted him dead, he’d be dead.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’s Luke Newton has fans claiming they need therapy after his latest photoshoot
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as their Bridgerton characters
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’s Luke Newton has fans claiming they need therapy after his latest photoshoot
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 22, 2024
Read Article Katy Perry doesn’t want Jelly Roll to replace her on ‘American Idol’ for one key reason
Katy Perry makes heart shape
Category: News
News
Katy Perry doesn’t want Jelly Roll to replace her on ‘American Idol’ for one key reason
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 22, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump fails to address ‘reich’ language on Truth Social while wailing about ‘crooked’ judges and ‘KANGAROO COURT!’
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump fails to address ‘reich’ language on Truth Social while wailing about ‘crooked’ judges and ‘KANGAROO COURT!’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 21, 2024
Read Article Which Red Lobster locations are closing?
Red Lobster in Cali
Category: News
News
Which Red Lobster locations are closing?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘A sequel to ‘Battlefield Earth’: Ryan Reynolds spells out exactly what we can expect from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Screengrab of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘A sequel to ‘Battlefield Earth’: Ryan Reynolds spells out exactly what we can expect from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’s Luke Newton has fans claiming they need therapy after his latest photoshoot
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as their Bridgerton characters
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’s Luke Newton has fans claiming they need therapy after his latest photoshoot
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 22, 2024
Read Article Katy Perry doesn’t want Jelly Roll to replace her on ‘American Idol’ for one key reason
Katy Perry makes heart shape
Category: News
News
Katy Perry doesn’t want Jelly Roll to replace her on ‘American Idol’ for one key reason
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 22, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump fails to address ‘reich’ language on Truth Social while wailing about ‘crooked’ judges and ‘KANGAROO COURT!’
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump fails to address ‘reich’ language on Truth Social while wailing about ‘crooked’ judges and ‘KANGAROO COURT!’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 21, 2024
Read Article Which Red Lobster locations are closing?
Red Lobster in Cali
Category: News
News
Which Red Lobster locations are closing?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘A sequel to ‘Battlefield Earth’: Ryan Reynolds spells out exactly what we can expect from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Screengrab of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘A sequel to ‘Battlefield Earth’: Ryan Reynolds spells out exactly what we can expect from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 21, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'