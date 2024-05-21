Marjorie Taylor Greene reminds the masses that her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body’ doesn’t happen on its own

If you check your surroundings the next time you’re in the gym and don’t spot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, consider yourself lucky. But if you do happen to see her, don’t panic, she’s simply just working on her “bleach blonde bad built butch body.”

Luckily for the gym-loving masses out there, it’s clear that MTG would prefer to exercise in her own personal space. And considering the massive amount of folks that are endlessly tired of her ridiculous antics, working out in a secluded location is probably best. In fact, Capitol Hill Karen herself decided to share her exercise regime with her followers over on X (formerly known as Twitter), providing us with a daily reminder that she works out.

Yes my body is built and strong 💪 NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single… pic.twitter.com/DSkqJEuEnM — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 20, 2024

“Yes my body is built and strong,” Greene wrote in the tweet, all while insisting that she doesn’t rely on “nips, tucks, plastic or silicone” to help her achieve a healthy, fit lifestyle. MTG even took the time to publicly address the fact that she’s almost 50 — and if that’s the case, then it’s probably time to stop acting like a toddler during State of the Union addresses, and throwing a tantrum when things simply don’t go her way.

The aforementioned workout video was undoubtedly meant to be shared as a sneaky jab at Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who first uttered the “bleach blonde bad built butch body” phrase in Greene’s direction during an ever-heated House committee hearing last week. After voicing the phrase against MTG, Crockett filed a trademark application and insisted that she would have the phrase be put on t-shirts, hats, hoodies, socks, and other forms of merchandise.

Before Greene was hit with the “butch body” line, the Georgia Republican took aim at Crockett by insisting that her “fake eyelashes” were interfering with Crockett’s reading, leading Crockett to fire back with one of the biggest jaw-dropping lines of the century. And yes, it even helped to create a catchy jingle. Apparently it doesn’t take much to ignite a full-blown tantrum these days, eh, Marj?

In-between sharing unnecessary workout videos and shamelessly changing her header to a photo of herself with Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson, MTG has proudly been begging voters from Georgia to get out and vote for her, because I guess she thinks her “bleach blonde bad built butch body” can get the job done correctly in congress. Riiiiight.

