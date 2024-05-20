Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jasmine Crockett, Tennessee Brando
Screenshots via Tennessee Brando/Andrew Bancroft/X/YouTube
Category:
Politics

The ‘Beach Blonde Bad Build’ song, explained

These MTG diss tracks make us proud to be American.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 20, 2024 01:37 pm

Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took things too far in the minds of many when she commented on Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett’s appearance in a House Oversight Committee meeting. Turnabout is fair play, however, as Greene’s comments have inspired several parody songs skewering MTG’s looks.

At the contentious May 16, 2024 oversight meeting, Marj told Crockett, who is Black, “I don’t think you know what you’re here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” according to Politico — a racist statement, in some people’s opinion.

Crockett took offense at what Greene said, and later asked Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) if describing another member as ” … bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body,” would be an inappropriate attack on their personality, clearly describing MTG.

Crockett’s epic burn became musical manna

via TN Brando/X

As news spread of the MTG-Crockett spat, Tennessee Brando, an “Appalachian progressive” singer-songwriter shared his country song, “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” song on X, captioned “… sorry I had to.”

It’s clear which side of the partisan divide Brando is on, with lyrics like “Cries like a baby when she can’t get her way,” and “She’s out there pushing the propaganda, she can’t get it done just blame it on Brandon,” referring to MAGA’s nickname for President Biden. Brando’s song had over 6 million views as of this report.

Brando, meanwhile, wasn’t the only musician to use Crockett’s words for inspiration. Andrew Bancroft went a different direction when he remixed Crockett’s “bleach blonde” line in a techno song, among other examples, including vintage soul and hip-hop versions sampled in an episode of the Roland Martin Unfiltered Daily Digital Show on YouTube.

AOC agreed MTG crossed the line

via Andrew Bancroft/YouTube

Back at the House Oversight Committee meeting where the controversy began, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rushed to Crockett’s defense, calling what Marjorie Taylor Green said, “absolutely unacceptable,” adding, “How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person?” Marj responded, “Are your feelings hurt? Awww.”

Of course, women of all races wear fake eyelashes, as Jasmine Crockett later told Jake Tapper on CNN. But in the case of what known MAGA mouthpiece MTG said, “MAGA has historically been on social media doing the things where they’re saying, ‘Oh, she’s Black with lashes and nails and hair, and so she’s ghetto.’ It is buying into a racist trope,” Crockett added.

The back-and-forth aside, the House committee had gathered to vote on a contempt of Congress resolution against Attorney General Merrick Garland. It passed along party lines. It seems American politics are as divided as they’ve ever been.

